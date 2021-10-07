YORBA LINDA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, today announced the last event in the Coronavirus Virtual Event Series initially launched in April, 2020. The 6th event in the series will be hosted on October 13, 2021 continuing to showcase the industry's leading voices and perspectives to share expertise in real-time.
Join thousands of research scholars, top scientists, leading academia and industry professionals, clinicians, healthcare and medical experts from around the world to hear the latest advancements and innovative research, while exploring the evolving impacts of the coronavirus disease. The preceding (five) events will remain on demand for two years garnering continuous viewing with peak attendance.
Following on from subsequent events in the Coronavirus Virtual Event Series, the October 13th one day forum will deliver a jam-packed agenda. The line-up comprises a virtual conversation, keynote, panel, sponsored, and on-demand presentations shared by prominent speakers. Kicking off the day, attendees will watch the following keynote deliveries and engage in a "virtual conversation" titled:
'Discovery and Biology of Protective SARS-CoV-2 Human Monoclonal Antibodies' presented by Dr. James Crowe, Director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center and the Ann Scott Carell Professor of Pediatrics, Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology.
Dr. James Crowe, Professor, Departments of Pediatrics, Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology at Vanderbilt said, "Antibodies are increasing becoming important tools in our arsenal to combat or limit epidemics. The advent of discovery tools allowing isolation of broad and potent antibodies that can be used in synergistic combinations gives us capabilities we have not had in the past. In this presentation via Labroots, we'll review the techniques, the conceptual underpinnings, and the clinical pathways for human antibodies that protect against COVID-19."
'Impact of New Escape Variants and Waning Immunity on the Covid-19 Pandemic' explored by Dr. Ali Mokdad, Chief Strategy Officer, Population Health, University of Washington.
'Costly Closures: The Return on Investment in COVID-19 Prevention for Retail, School, Sports, and Entertainment' explored by Dr. Blythe Adamson, Founder and Epidemiologist, Infectious Economics, LLC.
A "Virtual Conversation" with Dr. John Moore, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Weill Cornell Medicine addressing SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and variants and other topical issues, an open forum for Q&A.
Additional topics such as quantification of digital PCR in wastewater monitoring, altered microRNA expression in Covid-19 patients, spatial transcriptomic profiling of severe Covid-19 patients, SARS-CoV-2 related workflow and solutions: detection and genotyping, new diagnostic tools to fight the pandemic – screening and syndromic testing, accelerating Sars-CoV-2 genomic surveillance with high-throughput NGS, rapid and inexpensive whole-genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 using the "midnight" panel, infectious disease diagnostics: a critical pandemic preparedness tool, the durability of mRNA vaccine induced immunity, and COVID policy in the Vaccine Era, plus more will be revealed throughout the day.
At Labroots, we remain acutely aware of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had in all facets globally," commented Greg Cruikshank, Chief Executive Officer of Labroots. "As we continue to navigate this pandemic, we are continuing what we do best: fostering collaboration with some of the brightest minds in the field, bringing significant developments and educational content to the scientific community, and keeping our users well-informed as we advance the knowledge of COVID-19." Cruikshank added, "We are delighted to host and produce the final event in the series and aim to keep COVID-19 in the forefront of our other virtual event offerings now and in the year ahead."
Produced on Labroots' robust platform while connecting across all desktop and mobile devices, the interactive environment delivers a ones-stop educational experience for all participants. Equipped with a lobby, auditorium, featuring live-streaming video webcasts (new feature – live chat during all scheduled presentations), poster hall to explore data and engage in live chat conversations, and featuring a poster competition to give your research a competitive edge, an exhibit hall to drive innovations and interact with sponsors, and lastly a virtual lounge to make valuable connections with colleagues, including a social media wall and photo booth.
By attending this event in the series, you can earn 1 Continuing Education credit per presentation. To register for the event, click here, and use the official event hashtag #LRcoronavirus to join the conversation and stay up to date on the latest event information.
