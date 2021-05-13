YORBA LINDA, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website, offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, is pleased to host its 5th annual Laboratory Automation virtual event on May 19th for biotech executives, laboratory managers, scientists, innovative researchers, life science professionals, and leading academia and industry experts on a global basis.
Laboratory Automation 2021 provides a premier interdisciplinary forum for prominent speakers to present the most recent innovations, advancements, and challenges faced today on various aspects of laboratory automation and new technologies in the field. It's a crucial moment for the development of laboratory automation, and the informative agenda will explore sessions on microfluidic technologies enabling automation, high throughput biology for antibody discovery and single cell analysis, and LIMS and regulatory compliance.
"As the Chair of the planning committee for Labroots' 5th annual Laboratory Automation Virtual Event, I am excited to share the advances in our industry utilizing key technologies leveraging microscale phenomena to enable and scale high-throughput experimentation, and screening towards precision medicine and diagnostics," said Dr. Sammy Datwani, Chairman. "During the Labroots conference you will learn about key advances in microfluidics enabling automation as well as high throughput biology for antibody discovery and single cell analysis. Importantly, you will learn how systems are validated today, how to utilize the cloud and what we can do to continue to validate during a crisis such as a pandemic?"
The go-to virtual event for the industry of lab automation promises to bring over 15 discussions you won't want to miss, plus two keynote deliveries by Dr. Aaron Wheeler, Professor, University of Toronto explaining microfluidic methods for single-cell manipulation and analysis, followed by Dr. Christoph Merten Professor, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, School of Engineering, Laboratory of Biomedical Microfluidics, sharing droplet microfluidics in antibody discovery, immune repertoire sequencing and personalized cancer therapy. More topics include advances in single cell analysis for antibody discovery: computer vision single cell sorting, droplet microfluidic tools for high throughput biotechnology, efficient method validation workflow with full device integration, LIMS and data integrity in the age of COVID, and the journey of the sample through an automated LC/MS workflow, and much more.
"Life has changed dramatically in the Age of COVID," said Christine Paszko, MT (ASCP0, Ph.D, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.). "The ability to share scientific data, discoveries, and meet colleagues at conferences is no longer an option, but having an established platform such as Labroots that provides virtual conferences ensuring that the communication continues and improvements to the human condition are pushed forward."
Shonali Paul, Chief Operating Officer, CloudLIMS.com added, "More and more laboratories across the globe look at building efficiencies in their systems. The key drivers for them would be to effectively utilize manpower and reap the benefits of automation through standardization and integration. I am happy to be a part of this Labroots event that focuses on the laboratories to automate and scale."
Produced on Labroots' robust platform while connecting across all desktop and mobile devices, the virtual environment encompasses a lobby, auditorium, interactive poster hall, exhibit hall (highlighting the latest array of products and technologies), and networking lounge providing a complete learning experience. Labroots, an approved provider of continuing education programs in the clinical laboratory sciences by the ASCLS P.A.C.E Program offering attendees the opportunity to earn 1 Continuing Education Credit per presentation for a maximum of 30 credits.
To register for the event, click here. Participants can use the official hashtag #LRlabauto to join the conversation and stay up to date on the latest event information.
About Labroots
Labroots is the leading scientific social networking website, and primary source for scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, Labroots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, Labroots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering more than articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, Labroots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events.
Media Contact
Lynn Brainard, Labroots, 714-771-4397, lynn.brainard@labroots.com
SOURCE Labroots