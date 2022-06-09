Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies
LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that it has selected Labster, the world's leading platform for virtual labs and interactive science, as winner of the "Best Technology Learning Platform" award in the fourth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted. In 2021, EdTech Breakthrough recognized Labster as "Overall STEM Education Solution Provider of the Year."
Labster's 270-plus gamified virtual lab simulations create engaging, "hands-on" experiences to foster and facilitate critical thinking, problem solving, analysis and synthesis in biology, biochemistry, genetics, biotechnology, chemistry, physics, and more. The STEM curriculum-aligned science simulations are driven by storylines that help students apply their skills in a real-world context so they learn while playing with exciting simulations — all without the risks inherent in a physical lab.
Labster's game-based elements inspire students to explore science and apply their knowledge to solve a real-world problem within the context of a story. Inside the 3D environment of an immersive simulation, students master curriculum-aligned theory, interact with advanced equipment, learn techniques, and perform experiments. Key features include, embedded quizzes, theory pages, lab manuals, and a library of science images and science explainer videos.
"After stressful years of learning in the new normal, educators are struggling to capture the attention of bored and fatigued students, but there is one thing that keeps them interested: video games," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Game-based learning is now being used more and more to help students learn – remotely or in-person — and Labster is a pioneering innovator in this space. Labster enables schools to continue to offer a high-quality science education to students who might otherwise have no access to a laboratory, stoking students' natural curiosity and desire to learn by encouraging student participation, conceptual understanding, and accessibility. Congratulations, once again this year, to the Labster team on a well-deserved EdTech Breakthrough Award win."
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,250 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.
"What an honor to receive this award from EdTech Breakthrough and be acknowledged in such an incredible winners' circle." said Michael Bodekaer Jensen, CEO of Labster. "Educational opportunities in STEM are often unequally distributed. We are guided by the mission to help educators empower the next generation of learners to change the world with science. Our surveys show that 96% of teachers agree that Labster increases student engagement. Moreover, students who use our virtual labs in combination with an instructor achieve a 101% increase in learning outcomes."
Labster is delivered on a state-of-the-art digital platform that provides seamless access, implementation, and integration with the most popular LMS platforms. The platform is also capable of automatically grading quizzes and providing teachers with a dashboard of student performance data. The platform is not meant to completely replace in-person labs, but rather help students prepare with pre- and post-lab training, just as flight simulators do.
Additionally, to ensure that every student has access to high-quality science education, Labster supports and engages all learners by offering popular simulations in multiple languages, featuring diverse characters on screen, and accommodating hearing and visual impairments.
Educators may sign up now for a free trial of Labster's virtual labs and interactive science solutions.
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.
Labster is dedicated to developing fully interactive virtual training simulations that are designed to enhance traditional learning outcomes by stimulating students' natural curiosity and reinforcing the connection between science and the real world. The simulations can be used in a variety of different ways, from a full lab replacement to a supplemental learning activity. Over 5 million students in high schools and universities have used Labster to perform realistic experiments, learn key science concepts, and practice their skills in a risk-free learning environment. Labster's 350-plus team members from over 30 countries are passionate about improving science learning, resulting in collaborations with over 3,000 leading educational institutions. Visit labster.com.
