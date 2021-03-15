BOSTON, Mar. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LABUR, a holistic workforce solutions provider specializing in digital transformation through advisory services, project consulting and executive search, today announced it has been named as a Best Staffing Firm to Work For and Temp For winner for 2021. The Best Staffing Company awards are given annually by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, and recognize employers for their top performance in engaging their contractor workforce, their employees and for creating a workplace conducive to talent development, enjoyment, collaboration and productivity.
The winners, announced last week during the annual Executive Forum North America, represent companies who scored in the top quartile in each of the Best Staffing Firm award categories. The categories comprise North American firms with 10 to 20 internal employees, firms with 21 to 50 internal employees, firms with 51 to 200 employees, firms with 201-500 employees, and firms with over 501 employees; and Best Staffing Company to Temp/Contract for.
LABUR has made the Best Staffing Firm list every year since 2018. This year, LABUR was one of only five companies recognized as a North American Best Staffing Firm to Temp For company.
"We owe our business to our people. The last year was a challenge. Our team and our talented network of IT advisors and consultants rose to meet that challenge with empathy, professionalism, curiosity and thoughtfulness. I am incredibly proud of the work we did and what we overcame – together," said Darrin Lang, CEO and Co-Founder of LABUR. "To be recognized by SIA as a Best Staffing Company this year, in particular, is humbling and inspiring. There is no shortage of talented firms out there and we are proud to be among the top performers according to our employees and our consultants."
Last year, LABUR expanded their advisory services practice with the hiring of senior IT consulting executive Matthew Leathers. Between 2020 and 2021, LABUR increased their total internal headcount by 50 percent.
"Congratulations to all of the Best Staffing Firm winners on this year's recognition," said Barry Asin, SIA President. "From communication and community to new ways of engaging their workforces, these organizations stand out in an especially turbulent year for their ability to keep staff and workers motivated, productive and feeling valued, and for their leadership in putting people first."
Close to 250 firms sought participation in the program this year, which was conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace, an Omaha, NE-based company. Internal employees at each firm were asked to complete an online survey that measured key engagement categories, focusing on items including teamwork, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, manager effectiveness, compensation and benefits. In order to gather statistically sound results, participating companies must have reached a minimum level of employee and consultant participation, based on their total number of employees and those who temp for the organization. Companies were ranked in size categories according to their overall score. Winners were chosen based entirely on the survey results.
About LABUR
LABUR is a holistic workforce solutions provider specializing in digital transformation through advisory services, project consulting and executive search. Through one body of work and relationship at a time, LABUR has proven to be the partner of choice to today's top technologists and Fortune 500 firms, helping to solve complex enterprise-wide challenges through vision, strategy and execution. Proudly, LABUR's level of care, attention and expertise has been acknowledged by several listings and awards, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list, Boston Business Journal's "Pacesetters" list, and Staffing Industry Analysts' "Best Staffing Firm to Temp For" and "Best Staffing Firm to Work For" lists. To learn more, go to http://www.labur.com.
