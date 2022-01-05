PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LactaLogics, a company focused on human milk-based nutrition for premature infants, announced the completion of their packaging research and development phase, finalizing their partnership with Scholle IPN. Scholle IPN is a global flexible packaging manufacturer, specializing in aseptic packaging technology and supporting many of the world's largest brands.
Premature infants in hospital NICUs are extremely vulnerable to disease and infection. As part of LactaLogics' commitment to providing all premature infants access to the life-saving benefits of an exclusive human milk diet (EHMD), how they package their human milk-based products has been a critical decision.
"As we've spent time with neonatologists, NICU nurses, and lactation consultants, we identified key problems in the feeding of premature infants. Even with strict governance, a human-driven process is prone to error. The impact can be as small as milk waste or as devastating as the loss of a patient," shared Chelly Snow, Co-Founder and COO. "Our partnership with Scholle IPN will give hospitals access to aseptic packaging technology. Human milk will not require refrigeration and open-air mixing will be minimized, revolutionizing the way human milk is administered."
"Our aseptic packaging, especially as it relates to pharmaceuticals, protects delicate products from contamination and outside environmental factors, which is critical when feeding premature infants," says Andrew Lively, Business Development Manager at Scholle IPN. "The ability to combine this with shelf-stability and controlled, precise dosing delights us as we look forward to the positive impact of our packing on the lives of premature infants."
NICUs will have access to shelf-stable, ready-to-serve human milk and human milk fortifiers, packaged in aseptic pouches and cartons, saving time and money while simplifying compliance.
Combining the Scholle IPN packaging with LactaLogics Gentle-UHT processing capabilities means that babies will have access to breast milk that is reliable, safe, and abundant.
About LactaLogics
LactaLogics is on a mission to improve the lives of the world's smallest, most vulnerable patients. Dedicated to purpose-driven, transparent, and collaborative practices, they combine innovative technology and holistic donor care so all premature infants can have access to an exclusive human milk diet. LactaLogics is a majority woman-owned company located in Port Saint Lucie, FL.
