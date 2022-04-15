Today 13th April 2022, Lacuna Space, Oxford UK, announces the world's first design-in of Semtech's newly released LoRa Edge™ LR1120 chipset into Lacuna's reference device: the LS300 Sensor and Relay, providing direct-to-satellite connectivity to extend the reach of LoRaWAN® networks into previously unconnected remote regions where terrestrial infrastructure would be un-economic to deploy.
OXFORD, UK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lacuna is firmly committed to interoperability with the existing terrestrial LoRaWAN ecosystem and the brand new LR1120 radio chip, which is part of the LoRa Edge device-to-cloud platform is an important enabler for this due to its multi-band capability adding support for S-Band at 2.0 GHz. The Lacuna Internet of Things (IoT) service operates in multiple SRD bands (868 MHz, 915 MHz and regional variations) plus now also the newly added complement of licenced S-Band at 2 GHz. Lacuna is taking the opportunity of the newly released LoRa Edge LR1120 platform to bring LS300 to market, allowing one superset device to service all customer requests. Embedded sensors include GPS, 6-DOF inertia, temperature, humidity, barometric pressure.
"This is a pivotal moment in Lacuna's runway to commercial launch. We've been working on our technology stack for 4 years now and all the way it's been a close collaboration with Semtech, to solve the capacity and regulatory bottlenecks that have previously prevented the adoption of LoRaWAN® protocol via satellites," says Jon Pearce, Chief Commercial Officer for Lacuna Space. "The LoRa Edge LR1120 chip embodies all the necessary solutions to those bottlenecks, and so we're now cleared for take-off."
An initial manufacturing run of LS300 device has already been completed with LoRa Edge LR1120 as pictured, with those units being distributed to Lacuna's R&D team for firmware testing before moving into regulatory certification. In the coming weeks we expect to pass RED (for Europe & countries following Europe), FCC (North America & countries following USA) and LoRa Alliance device certification before we start shipping first units out to customers.
The LS300 has a party trick: in addition to being a standalone sensor device, it also supports "Relay mode" allowing up to 5 standard (sub-GHz terrestrial) LoRaWAN devices to connect through to the satellite service. In doing so Lacuna's customers can leverage the existing LoRa Alliance ecosystem of 1000's of off-the-shelf LoRaWAN devices and adapt them through LS300 to deploy IoT solutions via satellite now, then can optimise for scale-up by embedding the satellite antenna into those devices when appropriate. The underlying circuitry and protocol stack are the same for terrestrial & Lacuna satellite connections.
"Semtech's new LoRa Edge LR1120 allows for direct satellite-connected Internet of Things (IoT) applications in supply chain management and logistics with seamless low power geolocation on a global scale, which is a key capability for Lacuna's solution," said Sree Durbha, Director of LoRa Edge Product Management. "With the launch of multi-band LoRa support, coupled with LoRa Cloud™ services, it has never been easier to expand ubiquitous IoT connectivity and geolocation globally including remote locations."
While being presented to the market as a certified and ready to use commercial device, the LS300 also serves as a development kit and open-source reference to device-making partners. Developers can deploy Arduino sketches on the board, add more sensors, add solar charging, test the LoRa radio at 2.4 GHz, plus any of the Semtech Cloud services supported by LR1120, such as location services (based on Wi-Fi SSID sniffing). Manufacturers can follow the proven antenna recommendation, mitigating link-budget risks and knowing that the design has passed radio certifications.
The LS300 device will be made available to customers as soon as certification is finalised. To keep up to date on progress, or to reserve pre-production capacity, please get in touch via the form at https://lacuna.space/contact/
Semtech and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRa Edge and LoRa Cloud are trademarks or service marks, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.
About Lacuna Space
Lacuna Space, a UK and Dutch entity, headquartered in Oxford UK, is recognized as the leader in scalable direct-to-satellite IoT solutions based on the open and interoperable LoRaWAN® standard. The Lacuna Network enables multiple constellations of Lacuna and third-party satellites to meld together, forming the most robust and field-proven IoT service for our customers. Operating a wholesale model, Lacuna empowers service providers and systems integrators to extend the limited coverage footprint of LoRaWAN® networks around the globe with ubiquitous low-power, low-cost connectivity. Learn more at Lacuna.Space.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community.
The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit http://www.semtech.com.
Media Contact
Jonathan Pearce, Lacuna Space, 44 7585 123 576, jon@lacuna.space
SOURCE Lacuna Space