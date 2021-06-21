HOMEWOOD, Ill., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laitek Inc, innovators in rapid medical data migration and storage, today announced that it has successfully completed SOC 2 Type 1 Service Organization Controls (SOC) examination for its Data Migration Services in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The examination affirms Laitek's long-standing commitment to data security practices and its customers that trust Laitek to secure, control, and efficiently manage their sensitive clinical data.
"Achieving a SOC 2 report of our data migration security controls represents a strong commitment to our customers and business partners, and our ongoing dedication to being an industry leader in security and compliance," said Barry Brown, Laitek CISO.
As healthcare organizations increasingly use outside vendors to perform activities that are essential to their business operations and strategy, there is a need for more trust and transparency into service providers' operations, processes, and solutions. Laitek's SOC 2 report verifies internal controls have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements set forth in the Trusted Services Criteria for Security, Availability and Confidentiality; this is a thorough review of Laitek's non-financial internal controls.
"This independent validation of security controls is crucial for our customers as healthcare is one of the most heavily regulated industries", said Cameron Brackett, Laitek EVP & COO. "The privacy and security of our customer data is one of our highest priorities and accomplishing the SOC 2 Type 1 report reinforces Laitek's ongoing commitment to investing in and maintaining the most rigorous controls needed to ensure the highest level of security and compliance."
Laitek remains committed to bringing relief to healthcare organizations burdened with complex imaging management, workflow, and resource challenges when migrating PACS or VNA data, requiring DICOM storage, or unifying their imaging ecosystem.
Laitek selected 360 Advanced, Inc. to perform the demanding third-party examination and was audited against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. The examination provided assurance about the suitability of the design of the company's controls in their description, to meet the selected trust services criteria, at a point in time.
About Laitek
Laitek delivers fast, accurate solutions in clinical data storage, sharing, migration, interoperability, and workflow, for PACS vendors and healthcare facilities. As experts in the healthcare data management industry, hospital IT management and of DICOM & HL7 standards development, Laitek offers decades of frontline experience serving healthcare providers to ensure they can secure, control, and efficiently manage their clinical data. For more information visit the company's web site at http://www.laitek.com.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their national Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, CMMC, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board of Accountancy requirements. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
