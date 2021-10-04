TULSA, Okla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W Energy Software, the new leader in upstream and midstream oil & gas SaaS ERP solutions, announces that Lambda Energy Resources (Lambda) has signed software licenses for its Gas Gathering and Plant Processing software modules. Top reasons for selecting W Energy Software include favorable licensing, self-service reporting, and superior user experience. The announcement continues a steady winning streak as midstream companies increasingly switch from legacy software vendors, enabling W Energy Software to gain more than 40% market share for plant processing alone.
"In order to grow our gathering operations, we needed broader functionality and cost containment than our plant accounting software vendor could provide, so we looked at all of our options to procure the right software at the right price," said Ben Gaw, Vice President of Information Technology at Lambda. "As an IT organization, we are continuously looking to improve return on our information technology investments and improve business performance, which is why Lambda selected W Energy Software to manage our gas processing and gathering operations," he stated.
Headquartered in Houston, Lambda operates the Kalkaska wet gas processing and fractionation plant in Michigan with a capacity of 75 MMcf per day. Seeking to grow its gas gathering capacity through an acquisition, Lambda turned first to its plant accounting software vendor to extend its software suite with additional capabilities to allocate and track producer shipments, however, software licensing fees proved cost-prohibitive. Lambda wanted to replace its legacy software vendor with a cloud-based solution that offers modern technology, lower software licensing fees, and superior user experience. Lambda selected W Energy Software, which will provide its management team with easy data access for gathering and plant accounting while enabling it to grow with a lean team.
Reasons for selecting W Energy Software include:
- W Energy Software's category-leading midstream solutions, continuous innovation commitment, and superior service made it the clear choice over legacy software providers.
- Comprehensive and unified midstream ERP platform that shares a common and consistent user experience spanning gathering and plant processing workflows.
- Self-service reporting enables Lambda's management team to quickly access data and KPIs across plants and gathering system in one intuitive user interface.
- Modern applications fully optimized for the cloud reduce total cost of ownership while enabling energy companies to scale with a lean team.
"Thank you to the Lambda team for entrusting your growing operations with W Energy Software's best-in-class plant accounting and gathering solutions, which will deliver tangible business value on day one and meet your evolving operational needs head on," said Pete Waldroop, W Energy Software's CEO. "Midstream companies large and small who are looking to grow choose W Energy Software as evidenced by more than 20 recent replacements of the legacy plant accounting software vendor, market share growth that is only accelerating across gas processing and other midstream segments." Waldroop added, "our midstream and upstream winning streak adds incredible momentum as we head into W Energy Software's annual user conference, WE CONNECT 2021, this week where clients from across the energy value chain come together to learn how we're making even more possible through relentless innovation."
Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, W Energy Software offers the oil & gas industry's only unified ERP solution built for the cloud that is relied on by more than 130 upstream and midstream companies to accelerate business performance, improve operational efficiency, and drive costs down. W Energy Software combines precision-built software in one extendable cloud-based workspace with an intimate understanding of the oil & gas business to deliver solutions that offer flexibility, affordability, and continuous upgrades. Unlike other ERP software that loosely ties together a mix of legacy solutions and fragmented technologies, W Energy Software designed a unified upstream and midstream ERP platform to seamlessly track oil, gas, and NGL from the wellhead through transportation and marketing, eliminating data silos as well as the burden and costs of maintaining multiple systems. With W Energy Software, oil & gas companies stay lean and agile with the tools they need to adapt to market changes and meet evolving customer needs head on, all while gaining the confidence that their business is running on the latest technology. For more information, please visit https://WEnergySoftware.com.
Media Contact
Ben Parker, W Energy Software, 281 636-9055, ben@stratosagency.com
SOURCE W Energy Software