LONDON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decentralized Finance or DeFi is the latest development in the blockchain industry that is taking the market by storm. It is used to describe the cluster of applications offering financial services based on decentralization. The total number of DeFi users is currently at 1,001,461, according to data from Dune Analytics as published in December 2020. The data shows that DeFi experienced exponential growth through 2020. The year started with around 100,000 addresses, meaning that there's been an increase of a factor of ten.
LamboDeFi Network, the ecosystem of decentralized finance products that comprises swap, lending, borrowing, and synthetic asset features, is redefining how DeFi works, combining the best of its features to create a bonded system. The LamboDeFi Network protocol's implementation will bring significant and lasting change to the trading of financial products and other DeFi use cases. The core features of LamboDeFi Network are LamboSwap, LamboLend, and LamboMint.
The strongest competitive advantage of Lambo Finance Network is that it aggregates core Decentralized Financial Products in one place, like no other project in the industry. Moreover, they aim to introduce the cheapest fee the market has ever seen to their platform.
LamboDefi project will use a strong combination of marketing activities to promote its platform: Social media/ Influencer marketing, SEO, Content Marketing, Referral programs/ Affiliate marketing, Industry events/ exhibition, and Brand partnerships.
Lambo's total supply will be 1 billion Lambo tokens. 90% of the total Lambo tokens supply will be mined by the LamboDeFi community. Pre-mined 10% of the total Lambo tokens supply – 100 mil Lambo tokens will be used for various purposes.
The benefits for the investors are multiple: the platform caters to more assets and allows investors to buy sell, lend and trade more cryptocurrencies and increase their position size in the assets they desire. Moreover, investors will be able to deposit their idle assets into a liquidity pool and earn a reward on their allocated assets. By using synthetic assets, the investors can hold tokens, without leaving the crypto space, whose value comes from the underlying assets. In the crypto space, these synthetic assets will take the form of cryptocurrency tokens.
Lambo Financial Network aims to create a decentralized financial network that enables users and other decentralized protocols to carry out asset swapping (from one token to the other), LamboSwap farms (liquidity mining platform), Lambo tokens staking (get more rewards based on time duration), pool strategy lending and borrowing (liquidity pools), as well as synthetic assets. https://lambodefi.network/
