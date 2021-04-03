Clitheroe, Lancashire, April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital 22, an inbound marketing agency in Clitheroe, has recently acquired Canadian Agency, Larmahil. From its humble beginnings in an office with six people, they're now expanding their reach via acquisition and opening a new office in Nova Scotia, Canada. This is just the first step in their overseas expansion, with this spectacular location the perfect debut.
After starting as a hungry, search-focused digital marketing agency in 2011, Digital 22 switched exclusively to offering HubSpot and inbound marketing services. Since then, the company has gone from half a dozen employees in 2014, to 45 and counting in April 2021. With three new additions set to join the team during the acquisition from the 1st of April, there's no sign of slowing down for this agency.
Since their infancy, they've quickly become one of the biggest contenders to the inbound marketing movement. Recently obtaining the highest tier, Elite, only the top 0.1% of service providers hold the title.
They're renowned in the UK, whether it's for hosting free marketing events or working with a diverse set of clients in over 13 different countries. Now they aspire to be present in more locations, servicing more time zones and offering additional expertise and products in their arsenal.
"This is a really exciting time for Digital 22 and something I'm personally very proud to be involved with," says Rikki Lear, Founder and Co-Owner of Digital 22.
"Bringing in the expertise of Larmahil to Digital 22 enables us to do even more with HubSpot, while expansion into Canada is another step on our journey to internationalise the HubSpot and inbound expertise we can bring to companies".
Sharing a similar ethos centered around growth and development, this move aims to benefit both agencies and their individual goals. However, it wasn't a done deal from the get-go. The partnership advantages were only realised after getting to know the team behind the title.
"I met with several other top-level HubSpot partners and considered as many as six different offers. It was then clear that Rikki, Mark and the rest of the Digital 22 team shared the same vision for what's possible with HubSpot. " Jake McLaren, formerly Larmahil, now Head of Product Development at Digital 22, reflected.
"There was an inexplicable comfort level from the very first meeting right up to signing the documents. I knew I was joining a team that shared my values and a company I would enjoy working for."
With the Canadian acquisition just the start, the homegrown agency situated in the heart of the Ribble Valley is keen to continue its growth.
