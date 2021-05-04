HARRISON, N.Y., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Landex Development, a family-owned real estate development company with national reach, taps Crimpco, LLC and URC (Universal Remote Control) to produce luxury experiences with advanced automation and control systems. By recreating the luxury rental and condo experience, Landex creates a new standard of best-in-class amenities and residential/commercial integrations.
Designed by Crimpco and built on URC's Total Control® automation and control system, delivered by Accelerator 3, Total Control's new operating software version, elevates guest amenities in gyms, entertaining areas, lobbies, outdoor patios, dining spaces, garages and other common areas.
- Automating simple processes like climate, lighting, audio, video and building or room access
- Optimizing resources like utilities and staff time
- Delivering similar luxury experiences across portfolio properties
- Ensuring safety and security with audio and camera
- adding guest enjoyment with entertainment customized for unique spaces
"Integrating the Crimpco and URC technology has been seamless, which is a plus as we look to use this system in multiple locations within our portfolio," said Peter Siegel, Lead Partner at Landex Development.
Landex is particularly experienced in forming public and private partnerships with government entities and in leveraging a variety of public and private funding sources to create mixed-use, market rate, mixed-income and affordable housing. This variety of properties and ownership models creates complexity. Fast and efficient automation systems minimize complexity and allows Landex to focus on satisfying its renters, owners and partners.
Chris Graham, Crimpco's Sales Manager, aided in bringing the vision and concept to reality using the latest URC Total Control software and devices. Chris stated, "Landex Development challenged us to design systems specifically for an all-encompassing, amenities and service experience."
Landex Development hired Crimpco to support the advanced technology infrastructure using URC's Total Control Accelerator operating system and its superior hardware solutions. Components installed at the Artist Row Properties of Artisan 4100 (https://www.artisan4100.com/) and Studio 3807 (https://www.studio3807.com/) in Brentwood, MD include:
- Advanced base stations like the MRX-30 and MRX-10
- Intuitive user interface devices like the TKP-7600
- Premium audio distribution DMS-100
- Network switches like the MFS-8
URC, a global leader in automation and control technology, provides automation and control systems from easy-to-install Accelerator to TC Flex which offers a "blank canvas" to create customized, unique spaces. Its hardware solutions deliver state-of-the-art functionality via touchscreen controllers, processors and its new High-Definition (HDA) audio products. With URC products as the core of the system, the installation delivered seamless, intuitive control.
Lee Rambler, Director of Sales for URC, stated "Our close collaboration with Crimpco creates world-class automation and control systems that exceed expectations." He continued, "URC's Total Control system is an excellent choice for resimercial projects. It's scalable, easy to program, fast to install and reliable. We help create unique, enjoyable mixed-use spaces."
ABOUT LANDEX DEVELOPMENT
Landex Development is a family-owned real estate development company founded in 1983 and specializing in the formation of public/private partnerships for the acquisition, rehabilitation, and new construction of market rate, mixed-income, and affordable multi-family housing communities in urban settings, including in Maryland, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia. As a result, since its inception in 1983, the firm has developed and operated over 7,500 high-quality, well-constructed, and well managed multi-family housing apartments for lease.
Corporate Contact
Peter Siegel
ABOUT CRIMPCO, LLC.
Crimpco, LLC., a family-owned company since 1968, has installed more than 20,000 systems for many of the Baltimore -Washington area's leading builders and businesses. Crimpco specializes in customizable design, professional installation and quality service of Audio-Video and Security systems for the multi-family housing market. Crimpco's ability to listen to the owners and architects needs and tailor systems to meet these needs is the key to Crimpco's success. Crimpco reliably delivers the General Contractor and end user a state-of-the-art bespoke system on time and on budget.
Corporate Contact
Chris Graham
http://www.crimpcosecurity.com
ABOUT URC
Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home and commercial building automation and control solutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control, MX HomePro and Complete Control. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touchscreens, handheld remotes, keypads and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training make URC the best choice for home automation.
Corporate Contact
Ron Pence - Marketing Lead, URC
###
Media Contact
Ron Pence, Universal Remote Control, +1 (914) 705-4136, rpence@urc-automation.com
SOURCE Universal Remote Control