SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JTC Americas (formerly NES Financial) has entered into an agreement to provide fund administration services for LFP Soil Enrichment Fund, LP ("SEF"), an open-ended fund starting with $128 million of farmland comprised of 20,100 cultivated acres. LFP plans to grow SEF to over $1 billion in assets.
LandFund Partners, based in Nashville, TN, manages over 38,000 acres of row crop farmland, or roughly $248 million in assets, in the Mississippi River Valley. LFP identifies and acquires high-quality farmland and leases it to experienced farm operators under the supervision of a professional management team, with an eye toward practices that improve soil health while sequestering and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
JTC is a global leader in corporate, private client, and fund administration with over $130 billion in AUM and a team of more than 1,200 across 26 jurisdictions. Widely known for its expertise in specialty financial administration, JTC offers solutions for markets characterized by high administrative complexity such as impact/ESG, 1031 exchanges and Opportunity Zones.
An industry pioneer in developing best practices for impact tracking and reporting, JTC Americas was the natural choice for LFP, which aims to employ regenerative agricultural practices to create healthier soils and more climate-friendly farms. This focus on impact has the potential to increase yields and generate carbon credits, while the company's first four funds, with a total of $70 million AUM, generated a dollar-weighted net annualized return of 15.1%.
"In searching for a third-party fund administrator, we took a rigorous approach," said Chris Morris, President and COO of LFP. "We wanted to find a firm that had a focus on social impact, since our goals include the reduction of emissions of carbon and other greenhouse gasses. JTC Americas impressed us with their coordinated one-team approach to financial administration, and their experience with open-ended funds fits well with our ambitions."
"Farming is at the foundation of sustaining human life" said Reid Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director of JTC Americas. "We are excited and honored to be selected by LandFund Partners to deploy our technology and services to help them achieve their climate goals."
About JTC Americas
JTC Americas, formerly NES Financial, is the North American division of JTC. JTC Americas is a leader in specialty financial administration, serving US markets characterized by high administrative complexity, elevated transaction security needs and challenging compliance requirements.
JTC acquired NES Financial in 2020, positioning JTC Americas as the leading provider of third-party administrative solutions to US impact investment sectors, including the Opportunity Zones initiative and the EB-5 Program, as well as to private equity fund managers and 1031 exchange participants. The company's technology-driven solutions streamline best practices in these markets by simplifying specialized financial transactions, reducing back-office overhead, curtailing fraud and abuse, and offering security, transparency, and regulatory compliance through each step of an investment's life cycle. To learn more about JTC Americas, please visit jtcamericas.com.
About LandFund Partners
LandFund Partners ("LFP") manages over 38,000 acres of row crop farmland, or roughly $248 million of assets, in the Mississippi River Valley. LandFund Partners identifies and acquires high-quality farmland and leases the land to experienced farm operators under the supervision of a professional management team.
More information is available online at http://www.landfundpartners.com. Press inquiries can be directed to IR@landfundpartners.com.
