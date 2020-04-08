ATLANTA, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (Swiss: LAND.SW) continues to expand smart grid capabilities in Central America with the recent completion of an advanced metering project for Empresa Eléctrica De Guatemala S.A. (EEGSA) to support the utility's time-of-use (TOU) rates for reducing peak electricity demand.
The five-month project involved deployment of Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® Connect network across the utility's service territory and installation of advanced residential and commercial meters on nearly 11,000 high-consumption accounts. Landis+Gyr also supplied a Spanish-language consumer web portal allowing consumer access to usage and rate information to better adapt to rate incentives.
"Working with Landis+Gyr, we were able to install the full network and meters over a five-month period. This allowed us to meet regulatory requirements and will enable us to offer TOU rates to any customer who requests them in the future," said Giovanni Salazar, head of smart grid operations at EEGSA.
In addition to this project, EEGSA is exploring other applications for the network, including water metering and smart street lighting. The advanced IoT network also supports sensing and automated switching devices to enable distribution automation, load management and improved system maintenance.
"This project demonstrates the benefits grid modernization is bringing to Central America and we are excited to work with a partner like EEGSA to install scalable technology they will be able to build upon for future smart grid initiatives," said Prasanna Venkatesan, Executive Vice President of the Americas region for Landis+Gyr.
