SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The German network equipment distributor Landitec® officially announces cooperation with the Californian network security solution provider Sunny Valley Networks, extending the range of high-quality open source firewall services for customers. By announcing this collaboration, Landitec® and Sunny Valley Networks professionally implement the fusion of high performance as well as reliable network hardware with the powerful and highly efficient Zenarmor (former Sensei) NGFW Plug-In, resulting in providing seamless and ready-to-use enterprise-grade network security solutions. "As an experienced VAD of network equipment, we constantly strive for best possible state-of-the-art products and services in terms of network performance and security for our clients. To continuously provide these, cooperation with professional and enthusiastic business partners are indispensable. Therefore, we are proud to announce our partnership with Sunny Valley Networks and look forward to merging each other's strengths as well as extending them together in the field of IT security", says Yasin Imren, member of Landitec's board of directors.
Extending product range for OPNsense® based firewall deployments – an essential mission for Landitec® as official OPNsense® Platinum Partner
Recent observations and statistics of IT technology developments clearly show that security threats and potential attacks on digital networks increase continuously with the global growth of IT infrastructures. Considering this fact, providing reliable, contemporary as well as user-friendly network security solutions is a persistent challenge Landitec® has been solving conscientiously and professionally for over fifteen years now and will continue to do so. By being official OPNsense® Platinum Partner and now also officially cooperating with Sunny Valley Networks, customers profit on demand from exclusive features and services such as: preinstalled software installation including one year OPNsense® Business Edition license without additional charge, all features of Sunny Valley Networks' Zenarmor NGFW Plug-In – containing, among others, L2-L7 packet filtering, application control, user/device-based filtering, policy-based filtering, web filtering and DNS security – enabling companies to deploy firewalls on demand and secure their networks quick and easily.
The collaboration of Landitec® and Sunny Valley Networks is further evidence for the increasing importance and demand of secure, convenient and highly efficient firewall solutions. The long-term experience of both companies in the IT security field is going to ensure an overall satisfying product and service experience all customers can look forward to.
Murat Balaban, founder and CEO of Sunny Valley Networks, said "Built upon the open source heritage; and its field-proven reliability and stability, OPNsense® is a very powerful enterprise-grade firewall already offering many features available in commercial counterparts. Our idea to integrate Zenarmor™ with OPNsense® was to join two huge forces: fueling the open source legacy with the advantages of the commercial world. With such a powerful distributor like Landitec®, this will be a nuclear fusion, creating tremendous synergy. We firmly believe this partnership will disrupt the European UTM market."
About Sunny Valley Networks
Actively backed by Arché Assets International, Sunny Valley Networks is a leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) vendor, poised to radically change how network security is being delivered. It's all-software, lightweight and powerful packet inspection technology is an industry-first. The company boasts to provide "instant network security" for today's perimeter-less, hyper-distributed, post-Covid world.
About Zenarmor
Zenarmor is a versatile NGFW Plug-In solution developed by Sunny Valley Networks. Zenarmor's lightweight and powerful technology allows organizations to launch instant firewalls on demand and easily secure environments as small as home networks or scale to multi-cloud deployments. Packet inspection core is powerful enough to protect against encrypted threats while also being so lightweight and nimble that it can even fit in very resource-constrained environments. Zenarmor is software-defined and is compatible with various applications as a Plug-In solution.
About Landitec Distribution GmbH
Landitec® Distribution GmbH is a specialized distributor for network equipments located in Kamen, Germany. Landitec's product portfolio consists of hardware solutions which are designed for purposes such as digital signage, industrial solutions, In-Vehicle appliances and embedded boxes with wide temperature range. In addition, Landitec® cooperates with well-known software companies with focus on firewall, NG firewalls, network monitoring, NAC, SD-WAN, SDN, load-balancing and more. Furthermore, supporting open source software projects is a part of Landitec's business philosophy. The combination of high-performance hardware and open source software is enriched by Landitec's quality management, extensive service and deep engineering experience.
