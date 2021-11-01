VILONIA, Ark., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lane Family Dentistry in Vilonia, AR is pleased to announce the launch of their new website (https://www.lanedentistryvilonia.com/), which is both fully functional and easy to use on all devices. The goal of the new website is to provide both new and established patients a place where they can learn about the services of the practice, access patient instructions and forms, and request an appointment online.
Not only will the new website be useful to those looking for a dentist in the Vilonia area, but it will also help current patients easily gain the answers they need when they need them.
Lane Family Dentistry is more than just an average dental office. In order to provide the most thorough experience imaginable, Dr. Lane has additional training that may significantly benefit his patients. From kids through adults, their office is well-equipped with the skills, knowledge, and technology to handle nearly any dental concern.
According to Dr. Lane, "Our goal is to find the cause of oral health issues and be able to treat them successfully. Having advanced training in orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, pediatric dentistry, and more allows us to do so without having to refer the patient somewhere else."
BOTOX and sleep apnea are just two of these specialties.
The dental team understands just how beneficial BOTOX can be for treating TMJ disorders and bruxism (teeth grinding). Dr. Lane has been able to reduce the pain, including headaches, that comes with both of these conditions, offering patients the relief they have been searching for.
Further, sleep apnea is another area where Dr. Lane has taken the initiative to gain a deeper understanding. This ever-growing medical issue is impacting people at higher rates. However, if caught early, sleep apnea can be treated with Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT), which is often an effective alternative to the CPAP machine.
Lane Family Dentistry is a dental office that offers a comprehensive list of dental services to meet all the needs of their patients. With the new website and the areas of advanced training, they continue to push forward in their quest for better oral care for Vilonia residents.
About Lane Family Dentistry
Dr. Brian Lane of Lane Family Dentistry has been treating residents in and around the Vilonia, AR area for nearly two decades.
Lane Family Dentistry offers the following services:
- General dentistry
- Restorative dentistry
- Cosmetic dentistry
- Dental implants
- Teeth whitening
- BOTOX and dermal fillers
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Interceptive orthodontics
To learn more about Lane Family Dentistry, contact them at (501) 796-3903, visit their website at https://www.lanedentistryvilonia.com/, or by visiting their office located at: 17 Eagle Park Drive, Vilonia, AR 72173.
Media Contact
Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, robert@dentalfone.com
SOURCE Lane Family Dentistry