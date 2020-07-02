BURLINGAME, Calif., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CDC "considers a person to have a fever when he or she has a measured temperature of 100.4° F (38° C) or greater." LANgineers is helping businesses with a safe, fast method to screen all staff and customers entering a business. With their high accuracy thermal imaging cameras, it is not necessary for an employee to risk exposure to infection by standing directly in front of a possibly infected person with a hand-held thermometer.

The LANgineers Elevated Body Temperature Detection System operates at a safe distance (about 10 feet away from subjects) is non-invasive and fast and can discreetly alert staff of anyone entering the building with a relatively high body temperature.

Details about the LANgineers Elevated Body Temperature Detection System:

  • Simultaneous screening, up to 60 persons per minute
  • No operator needed
  • Complete and unobtrusive installation by LANgineers. Portable systems for patrolling inspectors are also available.
  • Variety of alert and notification methods
  • Available accuracy to within 0.3 degrees centigrade
  • Temperature screening, mask detection, stranger alarm, search and report, are among the many features
  • Confirming identity even when the visitor is wearing a mask
  • Fast video search of target people, such as people with abnormal temperatures, without masks, etc…

LANgineers helps protect and support businesses with IP based video security and phone systems.

Contact: Lonnie Domnitz, President
Phone: 650-692-2001 x101
email: 242870@email4pr.com
https://www.langineers.com/

