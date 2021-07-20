NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global language services market size is expected to grow by USD 21.67 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period.
The technology adoption to enhance language translation process efficiency is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as shortage of professional translators may impede market growth.
Global Language Services Market: End-user Landscape
The language services market share growth by the healthcare segment has been significant.
Global Language Services Market: Geographic Landscape
The US is a key market for language services in North America. 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The globalization of businesses has been identified as one of the chief factors that will drive the language services market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Companies Covered
- Acolad
- APPEN Ltd.
- Iyuno SDI Group
- Keywords Studios Plc
- LanguageLine Solutions
- Lionbridge Technologies LLC
- SDL Ltd.
- Star Group
- TransPerfect Global Inc.
- Welocalize Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Language Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in language services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the language services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the language services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of language services market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
