TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, a world leader in design and manufacturing of advanced network appliances, is partnering with nacXwan, the leading SD-WAN provider, to present the affordable, zero-touch SD-WAN as a Service Solution for distributed enterprise and telecom operators. Lanner Whitebox uCPE platform consolidates full-featured SD-WAN functions, offering routing, UTM security, application QoS and cloud-based orchestration, all in a compact network platform. Featuring the support of multi-tenant architecture with multi-WAN connectivity (MPLS, LTE, 5G, ADSL, FTTH) and multi-cloud services compatibility, the joint SD-WAN SaaS Solution can guarantee telecom service providers and system integrators to accelerate time-to-market with reduced CAPEX and OPEX.
Lanner's whitebox Solutions™ offering, including NCA-1020, NCA-1510 and NCA-4210, is pre-validated as the uCPE Platforms to reach full nacXwan SD-WAN functions. Lanner's white-box uCPE appliances are specifically designed for SD-WAN deployments, providing high availability, hardware-based crypto acceleration, WiFi/LTE connectivity, as well as high core counts for network virtualization. The pairing of Lanner's uCPE appliances and nacXwan's orchestration software has given birth to a flexible and agile SD-WAN as a service solution, an optimum combination for dynamic services and on-demand network functions with zero-touch orchestration provisioning. Without expenses for hardware equipment purchases or installation fees, the SaaS service model also addresses the challenges associated with increasing hidden costs in SD-WAN deployment.
Backed by the highly-skilled team with over 15 years' experience in serving world's vendors of telecommunications equipment, nacXwan is the leading platform provider for SD-WAN SaaS (software as a service) solutions, adopted already by medium and large SD-WAN service providers with over 15.000 deployment sites and 60,000 users in ENEA. nacXwan provides full-fledged SD-WAN functions, including:
- Networking: Routing and Certified encrypted VPN
- Security: Application filtering, Web filtering, Web flow antivirus, stateful firewall
- Orchestrator: Cloud-based, multi-tenant orchestration platform with zero-touch provisioning, CPE management, Template configuration, diagnostics and reporting
"The collaboration of Lanner's whitebox uCPE and nacXwan SD-WAN as a Service solution addresses high CAPEX and OPEX issues prevalent in many SD-WAN deployments," said Jackie Wang, Lanner Sales Director in Europe and APAC. "The integrated SD-WAN as a Service solution enables service providers to deliver an affordable, complete and secure SD-WAN network to facilitate their customers' success in building a flexible, agile and secured network for full benefits of the cloud and diversity of WAN connections."
About Lanner Electronics
Lanner Electronics Inc is a world-leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged applied computing platforms for system integrators, service providers and application developers. For more information regarding Lanner Electronics, please visit https://www.lannerinc.com.
About nacXwan
nacXwan technology has been designed by Telecom specialists to easily manage large SD-WAN solutions and reduce Operation costs drastically. nacXwan is used by medium and large SD-WAN providers in Europe. With its white label concept and the "As a Service" commercial model, nacXwan is one of the most attractive SD-WAN solutions of the market. For more information regarding nacXwan, please visit https://www.nacXwan.com.
