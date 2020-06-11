FREMONT, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, the global leader in Whitebox Solutions™ for Network Communications, Security, Internet of Things (IoT) and Software Defined Networking (SDN), is joining Trilogy's Rural Cloud Initiative (RCI) to support Trilogy Networks' Distributed Cloud Platform for Rural America. The collaboration between Lanner and Trilogy will bring data collection, compute and transport at the edge and dramatically reduce communication latency and CAPEX/OPEX required for the 5G workload-intensive data processing and analytics.
Lanner and its eco-system partners have been working together to provide open, scalable and programmable network and intelligent edge appliances deployed in SDN/NFV, AIoT/IIoT and disaggregated 5G infrastructure. The integration between Lanner's full range edge hardware platforms and Trilogy's highly distributed ConEx edge compute architecture will enable cloud computing capabilities in distributed rural environments, offering agriculture and energy industries a resource-efficient Edge Cloud Solution with full network automation, virtualized overlay fabric, network slicing/segmentation and comprehensive IIoT visibility and analytics.
"Over the the past four years, Lanner has been working with our ecosystem partners to build the most comprehensive edge compute platforms designed for SDN and IIoT infrastructure in private 5G Networks. The collaboration with the Rural Cloud Initiative will excelerate the deployment of cloud-based technology in far edge settings," said Sven Freudenfeld, CTO Lanner Electronics Telecom Application Business Unit.
The Rural Cloud Initiative (RCI) has been formed to bring together an ecosystem of technology providers, wired and wireless service providers and application developers to extend the power of IoT and Artificial Intelligence to underserved rural markets. In its first phase, RCI will utilize edge computing and 5G public and private wireless to support precision agriculture with real-time data collected and acted upon from connected IoT devices. The ultimate goal is to double the crop output over the next few decades with no increase in land, water or cost. Ensuring the integrity and dramatically increasing the productivity of the United States food supply chain is a major objective of RCI and has become even more critical in the current pandemic environment.
"The Rural Cloud Initiative is focusing the world's greatest technology leaders on transforming the way we produce food in America," said George Woodward, CEO at Trilogy Networks and board member on the US Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force. "Lanner and its ecosystem of partners will dramatically advance the edge play, and this is far broader than just agriculture – the rural applications for IIoT connectivity cuts across many vertical sections. We are delighted to partner with Lanner on this important initiative."
About Lanner Electronics
Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced and customizable SDN and NFV appliances. Lanner possesses a wide range of network appliances including vCPE/uCPE designed for SD-WAN and SD-Security, as well as NEBS-compliant, NFVi-ready platforms with multiple processors, network I/O blades, and high availability features. Visit us at http://www.lannerinc.com and http://www.whiteboxsolution.com/
About Trilogy Networks
Trilogy is an established leader in the emerging Edge Compute ecosystem with the deployment of Metro, Regional and On-Premise Cloud installations across the United States. Trilogy recently founded the Rural Cloud Initiative, a coalition of network operators and technology providers committed to promoting and accelerating the digital transformation of rural America. In conjunction with network operators and edge innovation partners, Trilogy is utilizing its LinX™ virtual private network and ConEx infrastructure platform to build a unified, distributed cloud capability on a single network fabric to cover 1.5 million square miles. To learn more, please visit https://trilogynet.com/.
