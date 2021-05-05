NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The laptop market is set to grow by USD 7.52 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for 2-in-1 laptops will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Laptop Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
The laptop market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Traditional Laptop
- 2-in-1 Laptop
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Laptop Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the laptop market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Laptop Market size
- Laptop Market trends
- Laptop Market industry analysis
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the laptop market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Laptop Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist laptop market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the laptop market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the laptop market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laptop market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Traditional laptop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 2-in-1 laptop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acer Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- ASUSTek Computer Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- HP Inc.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
