TULSA, Okla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W Energy Software, the new leader in upstream and midstream oil & gas SaaS ERP solutions, announces that Laredo Petroleum has signed software licenses for its upstream accounting and land management suite of products. Top reasons for selecting W Energy Software include its reputation for customer service excellence, a unified upstream ERP platform built on the cloud spanning accounting and land workflows, and true SaaS experience that provides Laredo Petroleum with an all-inclusive solution and continuous upgrades.
"Laredo Petroleum is committed to taking growth and shareholder value to the next level through digital transformation, automation, and a data-driven culture and W Energy Software is the technology partner we were looking for to deliver and sustain these changes into the future," said Brandon Brown, Vice President and CIO at Laredo Petroleum. "In addition to W Energy Software's industry-wide reputation for partnering with their clients to ensure long-term success, bringing disparate accounting and land systems together in a unified SaaS solution that is purpose-built for oil & gas companies was very attractive to us," he said.
Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Laredo Petroleum is a publicly traded energy company with primary operations in the Midland Basin where it operates approximately 1,400 wells and holds 140,000 gross acres. As Laredo Petroleum successfully executes its growth strategy and advances operational efficiency further through digital innovation, the producer recognized the value of cloud-based ERP solutions, which offer scalability and high-performance computing to match its growth profile.
Laredo Petroleum selected W Energy Software's full upstream SaaS ERP, which will provide it with a broad spectrum of integrated business applications. Its new cloud-based ERP boasts a comprehensive suite of accounting modules, including Financial Accounting (AP, AR, financial statements), Revenue Accounting, Joint Interest Billing (JIB), Fixed Assets, Purchasing, Authorization for Expenditure (AFE), and Materials Inventory. The W Energy Software solution also provides Laredo Petroleum with next generation Division Order, Lease Administration, and GIS capabilities. Additional modules licensed by Laredo Petroleum include W Energy Software's Marketing solution and ONNR reporting.
Reasons for selecting W Energy Software over the competition include:
- Scalability of the W Energy Software platform to meet Laredo Petroleum's current needs and match operational complexity at any scale, setting the producer up to achieve its growth objectives.
- W Energy Software's category-leading upstream solutions, superior service, and reputation for partnering with clients to ensure success made it the clear choice over legacy software providers.
- Comprehensive, unified cloud-based ERP platform that shares a common and consistent user experience spanning financial, revenue accounting, and land workflows.
- Modern applications fully optimized for the cloud reduce total cost of ownership while enabling energy companies to scale with a lean team.
"We are honored to have been selected by Laredo Petroleum to empower their team with next generation accounting and land solutions," said Pete Waldroop, CEO of W Energy Software. Waldroop added, "W Energy Software has become the go to ERP for digital innovators like Laredo Petroleum who seek the benefits of our best-in-class cloud based solutions as well as the many advantages of a unified platform that delivers a consistent user experience and common dataset across upstream workflows."
Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, W Energy Software offers the oil & gas industry's only unified ERP solution built for the cloud that is relied on by more than 100 upstream and midstream companies to accelerate business performance, improve operational efficiency, and drive costs down. W Energy Software combines precision-built software in one extendable cloud-based workspace with an intimate understanding of the oil & gas business to deliver solutions that offer flexibility, affordability, and continuous upgrades. Unlike other ERP software that loosely ties together a mix of legacy solutions and fragmented technologies, W Energy Software designed a unified upstream and midstream ERP platform to seamlessly track oil, gas, and NGL from the wellhead through transportation and marketing, eliminating data silos as well as the burden and costs of maintaining multiple systems. With W Energy Software, oil & gas companies stay lean and agile with the tools they need to adapt to market changes and meet evolving customer needs head on, all while gaining the confidence that their business is running on the latest technology. For more information, please visit https://WEnergySoftware.com.
Media Contact
Ben Parker, W Energy Software, 281 636-9055, ben@stratosagency.com
SOURCE W Energy Software