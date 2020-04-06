DENVER, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lares, a global leader in security assessment, red teaming, penetration testing, application security, and security program development, today announced the release of its annual Top 10 Penetration Test Findings Report.
"Lares encounters a seemingly endless number of vulnerabilities when conducting penetration tests or red team engagements, regardless of organization size or maturity," said Chris Nickerson, Founder and CEO of Lares. "Though not every engagement is identical, we have analyzed the similarities between hundreds of engagements and documented the 10 most frequently observed penetration test findings our testers encountered throughout 2019."
"This report follows our 1H2019 Top 5 Penetration Test Findings report," said Andrew Hay, COO of Lares. "In sharing these data-driven, real-world findings, we hope to shine a light on the most common and correctable issues affecting organizations today."
The detailed analysis is available in a free, downloadable report which can be found at http://www.lares.com/lares-top-10-penetration-test-findings-for-2019/.
A free webinar on the findings will also be presented on Wednesday, April 8th at 12pm EDT by Lares Co-Founder Eric Smith and Lares Red Team Manager Tim McGuffin.
Registration information can be found at http://www.lares.com/blog/top10webinar2019/.
About Lares, LLC
Lares is a security consulting firm that helps companies secure electronic, physical, intellectual, and financial assets through a unique blend of assessment, testing, and coaching since 2008.
For more information, visit lares.com, contact us at (720) 600-0329, or follow Lares on Twitter @Lares_.