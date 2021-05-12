SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global large molecule bioanalytical technologies market size is expected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for bioanalytical testing services has significantly increased over the past few years, thereby positively impacting the growth of the market.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020
- Biopharmaceutical products require various instruments for characterization, identification, purity, and potency testing
- Availability of a wide range of products for the aforementioned assay applications is the key factor contributing to segment growth
- Mass spectrometry captured the maximum revenue share in 2020 due to the diversification of products as well as their frequent usage
- This technology has been conventionally used in the development of protein pharmaceuticals, for instance, in the analysis of confirmations of amino acids in proteins
- Furthermore, quantitative PCR (qPCR) is widely adopted in the detection of viral contaminants during the manufacture of biopharmaceuticals
- Thus, with the growing demand for viral vectors, this technology is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period
- Moreover, the presence of a wide array of products in spectrometry is one of the key industry factors driving investment in the segment
- Biologics accounted for the major revenue share in 2020 owing to the ever-expanding R&D activity programs in the segment
- Besides, the presence of a stringent regulatory framework for advanced therapies has increased the demand for bioanalytical testing services
- The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the development of genetic vaccines
- This increases the utility of analytical tools for assessing the safety and stability of large molecules, thereby driving the segment
- North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the presence of strong research as well as a commercial base for biopharmaceutical manufacturing
- Moreover, the U.S. is the largest biopharmaceutical market that has positively influenced the adoption and usage of large molecule bioanalytical technologies in the region
- In the Asia Pacific, the market is estimated to register the fastest CAGR with emerging markets such as China and Japan at the forefront
- Collaborations between domestic and global players for expansion of biomanufacturing capabilities are supplementing the growth of the market in the region
- Key companies are focusing on new product launches to sustain their position in the market
Read 258 page research report with ToC on "Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology (Chromatography, Electrophoresis), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/large-molecule-bioanalytical-technologies-market
This is primarily due to the growing R&D activities in the biopharmaceutical industry, leading to notable investments in the space. Also, the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 has resulted in the expansion of manufacturing and R&D capabilities of key stakeholders leading to increased demand for bioanalytical testing services. The use of advanced technologies in vaccine and cell gene therapy development has led to significant growth of this space.
Advancements in instrumentation have created lucrative opportunities for contract manufacturers. Over the past several years, biopharmaceutical manufacturers are outsourcing at least some part of their biomanufacturing activities. Analytical testing is one of the most outsourced activities as it requires highly specialized personnel and equipment to conduct assays. These factors are anticipated to play a vital role in shaping market growth.
Grand View Research has segmented the global large molecule bioanalytical technologies market on the basis of product & service, technology, application, and region:
- Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Product
- Consumables & Accessories
- Instruments
- Reagents & Kits
- Service
- Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Electrophoresis
- Chromatography
- Mass Spectrometry
- Western Blot
- ddPCR, qPCR, RT-PCR
- ELISA
- Flow Cytometry
- Spectrometer
- UV/VIS
- CD
- Raman
- Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy
- Other Spectroscopy techniques
- Analytical Ultracentrifugation
- Light scattering (MALS, DLS) & static light scattering
- DNA Sequencing
- Other Technologies
- Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Biologics
- By Type
- Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
- Vaccines
- Recombinant proteins
- By Technology
- Spectrometer
- Western blot
- Isoelectric focusing
- Capillary electrophoresis (CE)
- Peptide mapping and sequencing by LC-MS/MS
- Peptide fingerprinting by Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry (MS)
- ddPCR, qPCR, RT-PCR
- Others
- Cell & Nucleic Acid Therapy
- SDS-PAGE or capillary gel electrophoresis
- Chromatography
- Mass Spectrometry/LC-MS
- UV-Vis Spectrometry
- ddPCR, qPCR, RT-PCR
- ELISA Assays
- Fluorescent Assays
- Luminescent Assays
- Western blot
- Flow Cytometry
- Others
- Viral Vector
- Sanger
- qPCR, ddPCR, & RTPCR
- ELISA
- Electrophoresis
- NGS
- Mass Spectrometry
- Chromatography
- Dynamic & Static Light Scattering
- Others
- Gene Therapy
- SDS-PAGE or capillary gel electrophoresis
- Chromatography
- Mass Spectrometry /LC-MS
- UV-Vis Spectrometry
- ddPCR, qPCR, RT-PCR
- ELISA Assays
- Fluorescent Assays
- Luminescent Assays
- Western blot
- Flow Cytometry
- Others
- Nanoparticles & Polymers
- Dynamic & static light scattering
- Laser Diffraction
- Fluorescence spectrometry
- Others
Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
List of Key Players in Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market
- Intertek Group plc.
- Solvias AG
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- Wyatt Technology Corporation
- Precision NanoSystems
- Verder
- Halo Labs
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Avomeen
- Merck KGaA
- Cergentis B.V.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- SCIEX
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
