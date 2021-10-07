SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty and Stouffer Realty, the largest Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices affiliate in the U.S., has partnered with Inside Real Estate to provide kvCORE, the industry's #1 rated technology platform, along with CORE Present, the award-winning CMA and presentation solution to its 2,300 plus agents. The brokerage will also be among the first in the country to empower their agents with unlimited CORE Team Add-On accounts, ensuring teams can operate with full autonomy and leverage the kvCORE Platform to grow their own independent "business within a business."
With 56 offices, BHHS The Preferred Realty and Stouffer Realty are a market leader throughout Pittsburgh, Western Pennsylvania, and Northeastern Ohio, ranking #24 on the prestigious RealTrends 500 list of largest brokerages by transaction volume and #1 amongst BHHS affiliates in the U.S.
"We're thrilled to announce the launch of the industry-leading platform, kvCORE, across our entire brokerage," said Tom Hosack, President & CEO at BHHS The Preferred Realty and Stouffer Realty. "It's a proven solution designed to fuel growth for our agents and top teams – helping them build and manage their business – all in one place. It's just what they've been asking for! And to truly empower teams, we'll be providing unlimited CORE Team add-on accounts which unlock advanced capabilities to support their unique needs and high scale growth. We're delivering the best tools for the best agents."
Highlights of the enterprise-level implementation of the kvCORE Platform for BHHS The Preferred Realty include:
- High-performing IDX websites for every agent & team with deep consumer behavior tracking and intelligent nurturing to convert more leads into customers
- The industry's most powerful built-in lead generation engine helping agents and teams expand their pipeline with new buyers & sellers at no cost
- A personal, private CRM that keeps agents & teams in complete control of their database while leveraging behavioral automation to engage 5-10X more clients
- Powerful communication tools including email campaigns, mass-texting, CORE Video messaging powered by BombBomb, and a built-in mobile dialer to drive more high- value conversations
- CORE Present, the innovative and fully interactive CMA and presentation builder which was recently awarded a perfect 5-star product rating by Inman news
- Unlimited CORE Teams, typically only offered as a paid upgrade option, which unlocks powerful team functionality like advanced team lead generation & lead routing, pond accounts, team accountability rules, agent performance reporting, and more
"The kvCORE Platform is the most innovative system we've seen, but the beauty behind all of that technology is a user-friendly solution that we know our agents will use and love," said Hosack. "We are consistently hearing success stories from agents who increase their productivity and save time with kvCORE, so we knew we had to make it available to every agent. The decision to add CORE Present to our kvCORE tech ecosystem was a simple decision to make: it gives our agents a huge competitive advantage, and it's the best CMA and presentation tool out there. Now, our agents and teams can focus on what they do best: provide the exceptional service the BHHS family is known for to homebuyers and sellers."
"We're honored BHHS The Preferred Realty and Stouffer Realty chose us as their long-term technology partner," said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. "They are one of the largest and most productive brokerages in the country for a good reason – their leadership team's commitment to providing the very best technology and resources to drive business for agents and teams is unwavering. We look forward to supporting their continued growth."
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty and Stouffer Realty
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty is a full-service brokerage with a company culture that promotes integrity, trust, and stability. Franchise agents and teams value relationships over transactions and consistently provide exceptional service throughout the home buying and home selling journey. With 56 offices and over 2,300 agents, BHHS The Preferred Realty and Stouffer Realty is proud to be one of the largest BHHS franchises.
About Inside Real Estate
Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. It was ranked the No. 1 Real Estate Tech Company in G2's Top 100 Software Awards, based solely on verified user reviews. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry. kvCORE is known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization and. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create their unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and over 225 employees, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base.
