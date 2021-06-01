SALT LAKE CITY, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Welcome back to Las Vegas! Today Fern HealthCheck powered by ShareMy.Health, a leading healthcare cloud platform teaming with one of the largest events and production contractors in North America, announced at the Connect BizBash conference that large industry events, conferences and expos in Nevada are now open for attendees—thanks to ShareMy.Health's improved healthcare cloud platform that lets event organizers quickly, safely and securely verify and manage health credential data right at the event's point of registration.
"Safety, speed and efficiency are of the essence as Vegas and other event-hosting cities start admitting attendees back to these large gatherings," said Galen Murdock, founder and CEO of ShareMy.Health. "Here at Connect BizBash alone we've had more than 700 attendees, with 500 vaccine credentials managed, verified, and shared with the event organizer. Plus more than 150 COVID-19 antigen tests were flawlessly executed through a telehealth video consultation—all from the privacy of the attendee's hotel room."
Most events today require attendees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations—or a negative COVID-19 test—to be admitted. With the future of the $11 billion Las Vegas meetings and conventions industry at stake, it's critical that event organizers understand event attendee health status with a secure digital vaccine management system that can be used for health screening across events and locations.
Fern HealthCheck powered by ShareMy.Health provides such a management system, with a secure, HIPAA-compliant platform and digital health passport that enhances and extends vaccination credential initiatives by allowing verification and certification of COVID-19 test results, confidential and encrypted QR codes, and population health analytics. This gives individuals and organizations an increased level of safety and comfort as they return to face-to-face experiences, especially in bustling conference cities such as Las Vegas.
"Our vaccination management system is working well right now, and we're gearing up for later this summer when 5,000-plus attendee events will be allowed," added Murdock. "This is when scalability, security and safety, and the quality of the customer experience will be more important than ever. We're ready for it!"
About ShareMy.Health
ShareMy.Health is a leading healthcare cloud platform enabling decision-making through multifaceted health screenings, immunology, virology and prohibitive substance data. Organizations and individuals can easily verify, securely share, and manage health credential data. Based in Salt Lake City, Fern HealthCheck powered by ShareMy.Health combines a digital health passport, allowing real-time verification of COVID-related credentials, such as FDA-authorized test and vaccine results, right on your mobile device. It preserves privacy, protects every entrance with a health passport, and helps employees, professional sports leagues, customers, participants and students return safely to work, school and live events with confidence and comfort. Fern HealthCheck powered by ShareMy.Health has served more than 300 organizations and 30,000 people to date. For more information about the commercially available ShareMy.Health platform visit http://www.sharemy.health.
About Fern
Fern is a leading national marketing support and trade show services provider that delivers unmatched customer service, best-in-class creativity and innovative solutions for exhibitors and large-scale events. Fern is among the top three face-to-face event service providers in North America serving more than 1,400 events annually, including many top 100 shows and dozens of Fortune 500 companies. For more information visit http://www.fernexpo.com.
