LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help businesses endure the economic challenges brought on by the spread of COVID-19, RJ Business Updates has been created to provide Clark County companies and consumers a free and direct channel of communication. In its first 48 hours of operation, the website powered by the Las Vegas Review-Journal received hundreds of listings from local business owners looking for a way to effectively communicate with customers through a trusted source. The listings also will occasionally appear in the Review-Journal print edition.
"The Business Updates platform on our website and in our newspaper will keep businesses connected to customers seeking real-time information," Chase Rankin, senior vice president for sales and marketing, said. "Our ultimate goals: help businesses recover, grow, and to ensure RJ readers find the products and services they're looking for at a time when many companies have been ordered to close," Rankin said.
Businesses can upload and update information online at lvrj.com/vegasbizupdates or by phone at 702-383-0383. That information — an address, a logo, contact information, business hours and service/product offerings — will appear at www.lvrj.com/vegas-business-updates, where customers can stay informed.
If a company's information changes based on the status of the governor's temporary closure order, a business' needs, or a slowdown in the spread of the virus, that company can edit its information as needed. "It's a confusing business landscape. So we're here to provide up-to-date information that helps connect readers and businesses alike navigate this shutdown," said Glenn Cook, the Review-Journal's executive editor and senior vice president for news. "The more businesses we can help keep alive, the faster our city will bounce back from this unimaginable economic disruption."
In a normal week, the Review-Journal's platforms reach more than 777,000 adults in Clark County, but local visitors to reviewjournal.com have more than doubled in recent weeks. In March, the reviewjournal.com had more article views than any other two-day period since the website launched in 1997.
"We aim to keep our community of readers safe, with the understanding the Review-Journal must continue to be an essential pipeline and a trusted source of information for the masses," Rankin said. "We're in this together, stronger together." RJ Business Updates will be available throughout the shutdown, until the entire community is once again open for business.
Media Contact:
Wanda Blair/702-383-0223
wblair@reviewjournal.com