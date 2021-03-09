MIDLOTHIAN, Va., Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LASER Accuracy LLC a Salesforce AppExchange Partner, today announced the successful integration of CoreLogic Credco's Instant Merge credit reports on their Salesforce App, LASER Credit Access.
The integration allows users to automatically access credit report data within their Salesforce environment. The credit report data will then flow through the Loan Officers process automatically.
This comes as Salesforce.com has added a mortgage app to its Financial Services Cloud that streamlines the Mortgage Loan process for Mortgage Lenders.
The CoreLogic Credco Instant Merge credit report is the first, and most widely available and accepted credit report in the mortgage industry – providing data from all three major credit bureaus. With this integration, LASER Credit Access clients can now access reports from one of the industry's leading and most respected providers.
"We are extremely excited to offer Salesforce.com users the ability to access CoreLogic's credit report data efficiently within the salesforce.com platform." Said Michael Dunleavey of LASER Accuracy. This efficiency will make decision making faster giving Loan Officers a competitive advantage.
For more information Visit https://lasercreditaccess.com or on the salesforce AppExchange LASER Credit Access AppExchange Listing.
About LASER Accuracy
Founded in 2011 and based in Richmond, Va., LASER Accuracy is the developer of the LASER Credit Access app for pulling credit report data into Salesforce. The App LASER Credit Access has assisted users in delivering millions credit reports safely and securely. Allowing users to create a more efficient process handling credit report data.
