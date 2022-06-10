NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing popularity of MFPs is driving the global laser printer market growth. Several vendors are launching multifunctional laser printers for various printing formats to support the diverse organizational print requirements. For instance, in January 2018, Brother International launched nine new models of monochrome laser printers and all-in-one printers for small and home offices. The popularity and adoption of MFPs in households and small and large corporates are expected to rise owing to their multiple functionalities.
The laser printer market size is anticipated to grow by USD 2.82 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period.
Use our analysis and insights for effective decision-making. Download a Sample Report
Key Challenges
The adoption of cloud data storage will challenge the global laser printer market growth. Companies are increasingly adopting cloud data storage architectures. They can deploy cloud-based data storage solutions, such as Google Drive and Dropbox, which have remote access features for documents. Cloud enables the online storage of data on remote servers. Cloud services also enable faster and easy uploading, retrieval, and sharing of documents, which reduces the need to print, store, and share documents in the hardcopy format.
Key Vendors and their Offerings
The market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Ricoh Co. Ltd., and Seiko Epson Corp. among others.
- Brother Industries Ltd. - The company offers mono-laser printers and color laser printers.
- Canon Inc. - The company offers laser printers under the brand, Laser Shot.
- Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers black and white laser printers and color laser printers.
- HP Inc. - The company offers laser printers under the brand, HP LaserJet.
- Konica Minolta Inc. - The company offers laser printers under the brand, bizhub.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
Laser Printer Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Laser MFPs - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Laser SFPs - size and forecast 2020-2025
Laser Printer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market? View an exclusive Report
Regional Analysis
APAC is expected to account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The presence of major laser printer manufacturers in the region will drive the market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China is a key country for the market in APAC.
Related Reports:
3D Technology Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
5G Technology Market by Component, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.51%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2828.84 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
3.47
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Ricoh Co. Ltd., and Seiko Epson Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Electronic equipment and instruments market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Laser MFPs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Laser MFPs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Laser MFPs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Laser SFPs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Laser SFPs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Laser SFPs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Brother Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 43: Brother Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Brother Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Brother Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 46: Brother Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: Brother Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Canon Inc.
- Exhibit 48: Canon Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Canon Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 50: Canon Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 51: Canon Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: Canon Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Dell Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 53: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 56: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 HP Inc.
- 10.7 Konica Minolta Inc.
- Exhibit 63: Konica Minolta Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Konica Minolta Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 66: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Konica Minolta Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 KYOCERA Corp.
- Exhibit 68: KYOCERA Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: KYOCERA Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: KYOCERA Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 71: KYOCERA Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: KYOCERA Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Lexmark International Inc.
- Exhibit 73: Lexmark International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Lexmark International Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Lexmark International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Lexmark International Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 77: Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Ricoh Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 81: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 84: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Seiko Epson Corp.
- Exhibit 86: Seiko Epson Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Seiko Epson Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 89: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: Seiko Epson Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 92: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 94: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laser-printer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-82-billion--increasing-popularity-of-mfps-to-drive-growth--technavio-301564793.html
SOURCE Technavio