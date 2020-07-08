DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laser Processing Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Laser Type (Solid Lasers, Liquid Lasers, Gas Lasers), Configuration (Fixed Beam, Moving Beam, Hybrid), Revenue (System Revenue, Laser Revenue), Application, End-user Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global laser processing market size is projected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2020 to USD 5.8 billion by 2025; it is projected to record a CAGR of 7.8%.
The laser processing industry's growth is driven mainly by the growing preference of end-user industries for laser-based material processing over traditional approaches, increasing demand for high-quality and genuine end-products, rising demand for miniaturization of microelectronic devices, and surging technological advancements in the medical sector. High deployment cost and lack of personnel with required technical expertise are expected to restrain the market's growth.
Machine tools end-user industry to hold the largest share of the laser processing market by 2025.
The machine tools end-user industry segment is projected to hold the largest share of the laser processing market during the forecast period. Lasers play an integral role in general machine construction, mainly in cutting and welding purposes. Lasers help achieve clean-cut edges and reliable weld seams, especially in the field of sheet metal and tube processing. For instance, lasers are used in the production of tubes and other components that are cut or welded. This has opened numerous application areas for lasers in the machine tools industry.
Solid lasers hold the largest share of the laser processing market by 2025.
The solid lasers segment is projected to hold the largest share of the laser processing market during the forecast period. Solid lasers prevent the wastage of materials in the active medium and produce both continuous and pulsed output with high efficiency. These lasers have numerous applications, such as drilling holes in metals, endoscopy in medical, and targeting in the military.
The hybrid configuration segment holds the largest share of the laser processing market by 2025.
The hybrid configuration segment is projected to hold the largest share of the laser processing market during the forecast period. A hybrid system is more efficient than the moving beam system as it provides a constant beam delivery path length and allows a comparatively simpler beam delivery system. This is due to the presence of a movable table and a movable head in the hybrid system.
System revenue segment to hold a larger share in the laser processing market by 2025.
The system revenue segment is projected to hold a larger share of the laser processing market during the forecast period. System revenue covers the revenue generated from the sales of several types of laser processing systems, such as systems for marking & engraving welding & brazing, cutting & scribing, drilling, cladding & coating, annealing, material removal, and other multi-function laser processing systems.
Cutting the application segment to hold the largest share of the laser processing market by 2025.
The cutting application segment is projected to hold the largest share of the laser processing market during the forecast period. The need for high-powered lasers for cutting of metals and non-metals is increasing worldwide. Lasers have also gained considerable traction in low-power applications, such as plastics cutting and paper cutting, in recent years. In the microelectronics industry, lasers have proven to be an economical method of cutting wafers to deliver high-quality products.
APAC to be the largest laser processing market by 2025.
The Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to hold the largest share of the global laser processing market during the forecast period. The major countries contributing to the laser processing industry in APAC include China, Japan, South Korea, and India. APAC has been ahead in terms of the adoption of laser processing solutions as compared with other regions. High population density, rise in R&D investments in technologies, and growth of the manufacturing and electronics sectors are expected to drive the growth of the laser processing market in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Laser Processing Market
4.2 Laser Processing Market in Apac, by Country and End-User Industry
4.3 Market, by Laser Type
4.4 Market, by Revenue
4.5 Market, by End-User Industry
4.6 Market, by Application
4.7 Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Preference for Laser-Based Material Processing Over Traditional Approaches
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for High-Quality and Genuine Products
5.2.1.3 Demand for Miniaturization of Microelectronic Devices
5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements in Medical Sector
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Deployment Cost and Lack of Personnel with Required Technical Expertise
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Number of Application Areas
5.2.3.2 Surging Demand for Custom Marking and Engraving
5.2.3.3 Increasing Automation Across Manufacturing Sector
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Technical Complexities in High-Power Lasers
5.2.4.2 Environmental Concerns Over Use of Rare Earth Elements
5.3 Impact of Covid-19 on Laser Processing Market
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
6 Laser Processing Market, by Laser Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solid Lasers
6.3 Liquid Lasers
6.4 Gas Lasers
6.5 Others
7 Laser Processing Market, by Revenue
7.1 Introduction
7.2 System Revenue
7.2.1 Growing Demand for Laser Systems Across Several End-User Industries Drives Revenue from System Sales
7.3 Laser Revenue
7.3.1 Growing Demand for Several Types of Lasers Drives Laser Revenue Segment
8 Laser Processing Market, by Configuration
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Types of Configuration for Laser Processing
8.2.1 Fixed Beam
8.2.1.1 Fixed-Beam Configuration Has Laser Beam in Stationary Position and Requires Lesser Optics
8.2.2 Moving Beam
8.2.2.1 Moving Beam Configuration Segment is Expected to Grow at Highest Cagr
8.2.3 Hybrid
8.2.3.1 Hybrid Laser Processing Systems Are More Efficient Than Moving Beam Systems
8.3 Types of Configuration for Laser Cutting and Engraving
8.3.1 Raster Mode
8.3.1.1 Raster Mode is Applicable for Engraving of Texts and Graphics on Wood, Aluminum, and Flooring Materials
8.3.2 Vector Mode
8.3.2.1 Vector Mode Allows for Marking, Scoring, Or Cutting of a Material'S Surface in a Two-Dimensional Line
9 Laser Processing Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cutting
9.3 Welding
9.4 Drilling
9.5 Marking & Engraving
9.6 Microprocessing
9.7 Advanced Processing
9.8 Others
10 Laser Processing Market, by End-User Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Machine Tools
10.3 Microelectronics
10.3.1 Flat-Panel Display (Fpd)
10.3.1.1 Lasers Enable High Process Speed, Better Yield, and Improved Battery Life with Higher Resolution and Brightness at Low Cost for Fpds
10.3.2 Advanced Packaging & Interconnects
10.3.2.1 Lasers Are Used for Cutting and Scribing of Wafers in Advanced Packaging and Interconnects
10.3.3 Micromachining
10.3.3.1 Excimer Lasers Are Used to Shape Materials Such As Ceramics, Glass, Polymers, Metals, and Diamonds
10.3.4 Semiconductor Manufacturing
10.3.4.1 Lasers Can Detect and Locate Defects As Small As 0.01 Micron
10.4 Automotive
10.4.1 Lasers Are Utilized for Applications Such As High-Strength Steel Cutting, Seam Welding, and Brazing
10.5 Medical & Life Sciences
10.5.1 Laser Vision Correction
10.5.1.1 Excimer Lasers Offer Extreme Reliability and High Repetition Rate in Vision Correction Procedure
10.5.2 Confocal Microscope
10.5.2.1 Confocal Microscopes Offer High Resolution, Submicron Microscopy, and Magnification Range of 100X to 10,000
10.5.3 Optogenetics
10.5.3.1 Ultrafast Lasers Are Now Being Used for Topological Mapping and Functional Mapping of Brain
10.5.4 Others
10.5.4.1 Other Application Segments in Medical & Life Sciences Include Flow Cytometry, Biodetection and Analysis, Multiphoton Excitation (Mpe) Microscopy, Enhanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Mri), and Dermatological Treatment
10.6 Aerospace & Defense
10.6.1 Laser Defense System Technology
10.6.1.1 Lasers Are Used in Anti-Missile Defense Systems to Dispose of Energy of Warheads
10.6.2 Laser Radar (Lidar)
10.6.2.1 Lasers Used in Radar Applications Provide Details Regarding Dimension and Distance of Targets with High Accuracy
10.7 Architecture
10.7.1 Lasers Used in Architecture Sector Help Architects Create Precise Models of Structures
10.8 Others
10.8.1 Glass
10.8.1.1 Co2 and Nd:Yag Lasers Are An Ideal Choice for Cutting, Welding, and Marking & Engraving Applications
10.8.2 Wood
10.8.2.1 All Kinds of Hardwoods, Inlays, Plywood, Walnut Wood, Alder Wood, and Cherry Wood Can Be Engraved Using Laser Systems
10.8.3 Plastic
10.8.3.1 Lasers Are Used for Cutting, Welding, and Marking & Engraving Applications in Plastics Industry
10.8.4 Tobacco
10.8.4.1 Lasers Are Used for Perforation of Cigarette Tipping Papers
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 APAC
11.5 ROW
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Ranking Analysis of Players in Laser Processing Market
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.3 Innovators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Competitive Benchmarking
12.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)
12.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)
12.5 Competitive Scenario
12.5.1 Expansions
12.5.2 Product Launches and Developments
12.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.5.4 Contracts, Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Coherent
13.1.2 Trumpf
13.1.3 Han's Laser
13.1.4 IPG Photonics
13.1.5 Jenoptik
13.1.6 Lumentum
13.1.7 Gravotech
13.1.8 Laserstar
13.1.9 Lumibird
13.1.10 Epilog Laser
13.2 Right to Win
13.2.1 Coherent
13.2.2 Han's Laser
13.2.3 Trumpf
13.2.4 Ipg Photonics
13.2.5 Jenoptik
13.3 Other Companies
13.3.1 Novanta
13.3.2 Mks Instruments
13.3.3 Eurolaser
13.3.4 600 Group
13.3.5 Bystronic Laser
13.3.6 Photonics Industries
13.3.7 Panasonic
13.3.8 Danaher
13.3.9 Sintec Optronics
13.3.10 Prima Industrie
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akeaho
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716