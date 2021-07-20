PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of OEM compatible direct field-replacement CO2 laser lenses and mirrors that are in-stock for immediate delivery to prevent excessive downtime as children's sports and other activities return to normal after COVID.
Laser Research ZnSe Lenses & Silicon Mirrors are optimized for 10.6 microns and are ideally suited for 25 to 200 Watt lasers including Epilog®, Kern®, Trotec®, Universal®, and Vytek® lasers. Available off-the-shelf, these OEM compatible lenses and come in 1.0" and 1.5" dia. sizes with focal lengths from 2.0" to 7.5" in 0.5" increments to help produce enhanced details.
To complement the ZnSe lenses, Laser Research Optics offers Silicon Turning Mirrors that feature better than 99.5% reflectance and are offered with single- or dual-band coatings. These laser lenses and mirrors conform to ISO-10110 specifications.
Laser Research ZnSe Lenses and Silicon Mirrors are priced according to size and quantity; shipped overnight for direct field-replacement by engraving shops. Price quotations are available upon request.
