PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of ZnSe focusing lenses for lasers up to 4 kW that are designed to protect against heat damage and can be matched to specific applications.
Laser Research CO2 Focusing Lenses are offered in 1.5" to 2.5" O.D. sizes with focal lengths from 5" to 10" in 0.5" increments to match specific steel cutting applications. They are available with standard A/R coatings providing less than 0.2% total absorption or with a proprietary Cool-CutTM coating which absorbs less than 0.15% of laser energy to protect against heat damage.
Supplied plain or mounted, Laser Research CO2 Focusing Lenses are optimized for 10.6 microns and come in plano-convex and –meniscus configurations. Designed for use in steel cutting lasers from 1 to 4 kW, these ZnSe lenses are ideal for OEMs and especially for field-replacement onsite by users.
Laser Research CO2 Focusing Lenses are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request and delivery is from stock within 24-hours.
