A line of field-replacement optics for lower cost Chinese engraving lasers that enable them to produce better quality cuts with smoother borders is being introduced by Laser Research Optics.
PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of field-replacement optics for lower cost Chinese engraving lasers that enable them to produce better quality cuts with smoother borders.
Laser Research CO2 Optics for Chinese Engraving Lasers are made from laser grade CVD zinc selenide, optimized for 10.6 microns, and feature 40-20 scratch-dig surface quality. Producing superior quality cuts with smoother borders, these field-replacement CO2 optics meet ISO 10111 specifications.
Fully OEM compatible, Laser Research CO2 Optics for Chinese Engraving Lasers are offered in 20 mm and 25 mm dia. sizes with 50 mm to 200 mm focal lengths, in 25 mm increments, and less than 0.2% absorption values to keep them cooler. They are available from stock with same day delivery.
Laser Research CO2 Optics for Chinese Engraving Lasers are priced according to size and quantity; with delivery within 24 hours. Price quotations are available upon request and the firm is ISO 9001:2015 certified.
For more information contact:
Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.
120 Corliss St.
Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: scott@laserresearch.net
Media Contact
Scott Rouillard, Laser Research Optics, (888) 239-5545, scott@laserresearch.net
SOURCE Laser Research Optics