LONG BEACH, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — the leading global provider of intelligent content management business process automation — is supporting Community Hospital Long Beach through a multifaceted initiative that includes donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) and a Laserfiche Cloud solution to accelerate hiring and new patient onboarding.
"We feel a deep responsibility to help those on the front lines of this crisis and our wider Long Beach community," said Laserfiche CEO Chris Wacker. "Our team is grateful for the opportunity to put our expertise and technology to work, to make an impact during this crisis. We at Laserfiche are thankful for all of the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly to save lives and end the pandemic."
The PPE shortage continues across the country as hospitals and other healthcare organizations battle the coronavirus and the supply chain has been disrupted, resulting in longer timelines to receive critical supplies. The Laserfiche donation to the Community Hospital Long Beach Foundation includes 30,000 surgical masks, and the Laserfiche team is working to implement the electronic records management and workflow automation technology that will help the hospital reopen and begin accepting patients quickly.
"In this unprecedented crisis, hospitals and our healthcare professionals are depending on the support of our communities," said Community Hospital Long Beach Foundation Executive Director Matthew Faulkner. "We're grateful to Laserfiche for its generous contributions to help us in our efforts to ensure we have the necessary staffing, equipment and medical supplies to guarantee safety and care for our staff and patients."
As part of its efforts to support healthcare organizations within the Long Beach community, Laserfiche has donated iPads to MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center to aid telemedicine initiatives and enable patients to communicate with family and friends via video calls. Laserfiche is extending its support internationally by offering Laserfiche Cloud at no cost to healthcare organizations that need to simplify patient intake and onboard staff through business process automation and electronic records management.
To learn more about supporting Community Hospital Long Beach, visit https://www.chlbfoundation.org/giving.
Long Beach Medical Center is also accepting donations of PPE and other supplies at https://www.memorialcare.org/donations.
About Laserfiche
Laserfiche is the leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive tasks, accelerating how business gets done.
Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management more than 30 years ago. Today, Laserfiche is innovating with cloud, machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services and manufacturing—use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.
Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.
