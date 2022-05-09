Some brief History On Office machine printer releases for HP over the years.
Since December of the Year 2000 was truly special, HP shipped its 50-millionth LaserJet printer since the mid 1990's
https://laserrepair911.com/ started in 1994 supporting Laser Jet 2, 3 , 4 series machines.
Here is a little history on HP machines from a technicians perspective and why we love to support them.
The year of 2002, the HP LaserJet 8150 was discontinued, the machine was excellent in its durability and like its predecessor the HP Laser Jet 8100 it can see page counts exceeding 14 million page counts, with much life left in it, its replacement started a new series the 9000 series, which produced 50 pages per minute.
Consequently, the LaserJet 4000 went to 4100 and then 4200 ,later 4250 and 4300 later LaserJet 4350), which brought speeds of up to 55 pages per minute, subsequent machines went towards p series naming with enhanced speeds like the HP Laser Jet P4515x series.
In 2003 HP shipped its 75-millionth LaserJet printer ,the start of something new in November 2003, the Laser Jet line of machines was refreshed, HP entered the $24-billion copier market , the LaserJet 9055 MFP printers, a copier-based line of high-volume MFP HP printers.
In 2006, total HP LaserJet sales hit 100 million, an incredible number and accomplishment along with a solid reputation for reliability in the global office environment and the corporate world .
The HP brand has been established for its durability, speed and fantastic print quality, the printers keep working
