TOLEDO, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LaserShip, the largest regional e-commerce parcel carrier in the U.S. and leader in last-mile delivery, is expanding its Toledo operations to a larger, brand-new 80,000 sq. ft. facility to help its retail partners meet elevated levels of e-commerce demand.
"LaserShip has been investing in its infrastructure to help e-commerce retailers build capacity and flexibility within their supply chains to reach their customers with faster, reliable last-mile delivery," said Josh Dinneen, Chief Commercial Officer at LaserShip. "We're excited to expand our presence and further our commitment to the Toledo community. We also look forward to welcoming more employees to the LaserShip team."
LaserShip's new branch location at 4130 Spartan Drive will add an additional 30,000 square feet and began operating in early November.
"We are excited to welcome LaserShip to our property in the Toledo area," said Ed Harmon Chief Executive Officer at NAI Harmon Group. "This is a great opportunity to bring more jobs to the area while benefiting the overall economy. Both LaserShip and the City of Oregon have been wonderful to work with over the last several months and we look forward to the future of the partnership."
Through fast, reliable last-mile delivery, LaserShip delivers competitive advantage to leading e-commerce retailers, helping them build brand loyalty, create supply chain flexibility, and reduce costs. LaserShip has 35 years of delivery experience and is continuously innovating to better serve its customers through its investments in technology, automation, and machine learning to stay ahead of the evolving e-commerce landscape.
About LaserShip, Inc.
LaserShip is the leader in last-mile delivery for retailers and shippers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chain. Founded in 1986, LaserShip has evolved into the leading provider of same-day and next-day delivery services in the U.S. for premier e-commerce and product-supply businesses, including five of the largest retailers in the U.S. For more information, visit LaserShip.com.
About NAI Harmon Group
As the leading independent commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm in the Northwest Ohio, NAI Harmon Group offers real estate marketing, warehousing and logistics, construction, property management, and much more. Currently, NAI Harmon Group manages a diverse portfolio of commercial property and is closing in on a half billion dollars invested nationally in Commercial Development, with a portfolio of over 15,000,000 sf in 18 States. The NAI Harmon Group is proud to have participated in some of the largest transactions in Northwest Ohio.
