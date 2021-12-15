SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new SilverFast release 9.1 offers a multitude of innovations: The ExpressScan (German patent application pending) is a development for everyone who wants to scan a large number of images. The ExpressScan functionality works with both: reflective and transparent image originals. It automatically recognizes the arrangement of all images in a filmholder or on a flatbed and adapts the scanning process accordingly.
Users of SilverFast's Archive Suite can immediately benefit from the new feature after updating to the new version. This new method minimizes the number of scan passes and the analog originals get less stressed due to reduced mechanical procedures and amount of light hitting them.
An example: A completely filled 35mm slide holder of an Epson Perfection V850 Photo (64bit HDRiRAW) with 12 slides is digitized in only 13:08 min. Conventionally, with the same settings, 27:20 min are required. This corresponds to an improvement of more than 100%. CEO of LaserSoft Imaging Karl-Heinz Zahorsky, explains what this time saving actually means: "If you are going to scan 1000 slides, you can save around 18 working hours using the ExpressScan. This groundbreaking innovation will enthuse both private users and institutions such as archives and museums alike".
Similar results can also be achieved with other flatbed scanners, e.g. from Plustek, Canon or Microtek. The speed advantage is also achieved in comparison to the scanner manufacturer software such as EpsonScan or CanoScan. In competition with other third- party software, SilverFast with its ExpressScan is also faster.
In addition to the ExpressScan, the improved iSRD ensures even more precise infrared based dust and scratch removal. A gamma control has been added to the histogram dialog, which can be used to brighten images to reveal more image details in dark shadow areas. This new control is more effective than usual highlight and mid-tone controls. Adding a multi-page PDF functionality – an often demanded customer request – has been implemented.
SilverFast 9.1 is available for a variety of film and photo scanners for downloading at http://www.SilverFast.com. Of course, a free test software is also available. For customers who already own an older SilverFast version, LaserSoft Imaging offers a discounted upgrade to SilverFast 9.
Further information can be found at:
About LaserSoft Imaging® AG:
LaserSoft Imaging was founded in 1986 by physicist Karl-Heinz Zahorsky who developed the concept of SilverFast in Kiel, Germany. Since then, the company has contributed to the high-quality processing of analog and digital images with numerous inventions. With its SilverFast product line, LaserSoft Imaging is therefore worldwide known as a pioneer of scanner and digital imaging software. The SilverFast range of products includes software for scanners, printers and for HDR imaging, as well as image processing plug-ins. For scanner calibration, LaserSoft Imaging is fabricating high-quality IT8 targets in their own production and has contributed to the ISO Committee TC 130 for the IT8 standard since 2015. With over 2.5 million copies sold and as a bundle partner of the major scanner manufacturers, SilverFast is the most successful scanner software in the world.
Contact:
LaserSoft Imaging AG – Headquarters
Philipp Haarlaender
Luisenweg 6 - 8
D-24105 Kiel
Tel: + 49 (0) 431 560 09 - 0
Fax: + 49 (0) 431 560 09 - 96
Web: http://www.SilverFast.com
Email: philipp.haarlaender (at) silverfast.com
LaserSoft Imaging, Inc. – US Operations
Jon Novosielski
7441 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34243, USA
Phone: + 1 941-351-9400
Fax: + 1 941-351-9402
Web: http://www.SilverFast.com
Email: jon.novosielski (at) silverfast.com
Press Release Reprint free of Charge Voucher copy requested
Media Contact
Jon Novosielski, LaserSoft Imaging, INC, 1 941-351-9400 Ext: 102, Jon.Novosielski@SilverFast.com
Philipp Haarlaender, LaserSoft Imaging AG, (0)431-56009-0, philipp.haarlaender@SilverFast.com
SOURCE LaserSoft Imaging, Inc.