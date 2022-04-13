All organizations operating in the U.S.A. from large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit are eligible to submit nominations to the American Best in Business Awards in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business and work life.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards organizer of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards which are industry and peer competition honoring achievements in all disciplines of business and work life.
There are many categories for which your organization and the people behind its success can be nominated. Categories are classified under the following groups:
- Company of the Year Awards Categories Group
- Startup Awards Categories Group | Formed between 2018 and 2022
- Social Media, Campaigns, Events, Mobile Web and Apps, Publications, Video, and Websites Awards Categories Group
- Best Products, Services, and Solutions Awards Categories Group
- Management and Professional Awards Categories Group
- Department and Team of the Year Awards Categories Group
- Leadership Excellence Awards Categories Group
- COVID-19 Business Response Awards Categories Group
Everyone deserves commendation for a job well done. Identify, recognize, and nominate talented executives, professionals, and employees for their achievements.
The American Best in Business Awards is open to all organizations with at least one or more offices in the United States of America. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit – are eligible to submit nominations to the American Best in Business Awards in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business and work life.
A judging panel consisting of industry experts from a wide spectrum of job functions and industries will determine the Globee Award winners.
Learn more about the 2022 American Best in Business Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/american-business-awards/
Apply here to participate as a judge and an industry expert to help decide the winners: https://globeeawards.com/american-business-awards/judges/
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards (Best Employers), CEO World Awards®, Communications Excellence Awards, Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
