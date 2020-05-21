SAN MATEO, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lastline®, the leader in AI-powered network detection and response, today announced the Spring 2020 release of Lastline Defender, which delivers a significant security efficiency boost by increasing efficacy of threat detection. This dramatically reduces false positives and automates threat investigation based on hundreds of contextual data markers about hosts and users on the network. Lastline Defender is the only network detection and response (NDR) platform that consolidates what are typically four standalone technologies - File Analysis, Network Intrusion Detection (IDS), Cloud Workload Protection and Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) - into a single platform.
The latest release of Lastline Defender further reduces false positives and increases threat detection efficacy through key capabilities/features, including:
- Attack Verification: Lastline maps the complete network response to an incoming attack and identifies whether the attack actually succeeded on the victim. Security analysts often have to manually perform such verification, wasting precious time and resources.
- Expansion to Over 80% Coverage of the MITRE ATT&CK Framework: Lastline continues to expand threat detection across all stages of the MITRE ATT&CK framework, and Lastline Defender currently covers more than 80% of the attacker tactics and techniques defined by MITRE.
- Automated Investigation of Intrusions: By combining deep context about each network asset, including business priority, applications seen on a host, and user behaviors across multiple devices, the asset context is correlated with threat detection to automate investigation and remediation.
"SOC teams are grappling to keep up with a daily deluge of alerts and keep fighting a losing battle," said Christopher Kruegel, co-founder and chief products officer at Lastline. "This update to our Defender platform vastly improves SOC efficiencies, allowing analysts to quickly remediate threats and keep pace with attackers."
The addition of SOC automation to the Defender platform offers various customer benefits, including:
- Effectively Doubling SOC Team Productivity: Security analysts don't have to spend time chasing false positives and benefit from efficiency gains through automation of alert investigation.
- Enables Easy Compliance: By mapping to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, Lastline provides an empirical and evidence-based approach that SOC teams can use to measure the effectiveness of their security program and justify the security spend.
"We have heard directly from customers that Defender greatly reduces the number of Tier-1 SOC resources that are needed to defend the network, freeing up these analysts to handle more pressing matters and progress in their careers," added Kruegel.
To learn more about the latest version of Lastline Defender and how it can help your organization detect and respond to threats, visit: https://www.lastline.com/solutions/network-defender/.
About Lastline
Lastline's Network Detection and Response platform delivers the visibility security professionals need to detect and contain sophisticated cyberthreats before they disrupt your business. We offer the industry's most accurate detection of threats entering and operating within your network, both on premises and in the cloud. The company's software protects network, email, cloud, and web infrastructures, minimizing the risk of a damaging and costly breach that results in the loss of data, customers, and reputation. Headquartered in San Mateo, California with offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, Lastline's technology is used by Global 5000 enterprises, is offered directly and through resellers and security service providers, and is integrated into leading third-party security technologies worldwide.
www.lastline.com