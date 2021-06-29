FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeroxchange announced today that LATAM Airlines Group selected AeroBuy® and AeroRepair® to digitalize purchase and repair order management and automate transactions with its global supply base. As part of the implementation plan, and to support the airline's international operations, LATAM will be connecting its two back-office systems, both MXI and SAP, to Aeroxchange's platform.

AeroBuy and AeroRepair are web-based applications on Aeroxchange's platform designed to accelerate parts procurement and repair order management, increase supply chain transparency, improve sourcing opportunities and pricing and streamline collaboration between trading partners.

"We are excited for the opportunity to provide LATAM with an aviation supply chain network and automation infrastructure to support its current and future EDI strategy," said Albert Koszarek, President and CEO of Aeroxchange. "By utilizing AeroBuy and AeroRepair, LATAM will yield significant savings through standardization, automation and increased visibility into its entire purchase and repair order lifecycles."

About Aeroxchange

Created by 13 major global airlines in July 2000, Aeroxchange is a privately owned company providing software solutions that maximize efficiency across the aviation supply chain. Aeroxchange's tailored solutions offer a seamless e-commerce experience between aerospace companies and their trading partners.

Media Contact

Stephani Thibodeaux, Aeroxchange, 1-469-251-6031, stephani.thibodeaux@aeroxchange.com

