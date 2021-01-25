-- Transaction with Tishman Speyer-Sponsored TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. follows Long-Term, Collaborative Operating Partnership Between Latch and Tishman Speyer -- Provides Capital to Accelerate Latch's Expansion and Drive Enhanced Growth; More Than One-in-Ten New Apartments in the U.S. Built with LatchOS in 2019 -- Latch to Have up to $510 Million in Cash, Including $190 Million in PIPE Investments Anchored by Funds and Accounts Managed by BlackRock, D1 Capital Partners, Durable Capital Partners LP, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Chamath Palihapitiya, The Spruce House Partnership, Wellington Management, ArrowMark Partners, Avenir and Lux Capital -- Transaction Values Latch at Equity Value of $1.56 Billion Post-Money -- Investor Call on Monday, January 25 at 8:00 AM EST