MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Latent AI, creators of the Latent AI Efficient Inference Platform (LEIP), the award-winning suite of software tools that enable adaptive artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) at the edge, today announced that Carlton Sparrell, former CTO at Oblong Industries, has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering.
"We are excited to have such a creative and well-respected technologist join our team as VP of Engineering as we embark on our next phase of expansion. Carlton will be instrumental in developing Latent AI's edge AI acceleration tools to further empower machine learning engineers in bringing their AI models to the edge, says Latent AI's CEO, Jags Kandasamy.
When asked why he joined the Menlo Park startup, Sparrell said, "In my previous roles, I have worked closely with customers from startups to Fortune 100 organizations who have critical needs that can be solved by applying machine learning at the edge. With Latent AI, I see a unique technology that can help companies quickly develop and deploy AI efficiently to improve customer solutions including manufacturing, supply chain, security and safety applications, and a highly talented team with deep industry expertise."
Over the last 20 years, Sparrell has gained a reputation for excellence in engineering and product development, having built engineering teams at several startups from early-stage research to mature product development organizations. Carlton previously held roles of Vice President of Client Solutions and CTO for Oblong Industries. At Oblong he led teams developing distributed collaborative work and software powering interactive immersive environments. Carlton holds a Master of Science from the MIT Media Laboratory and a Bachelor of Science from MIT in Electrical Science and Engineering.
About Latent AI
Based in Menlo Park, CA, Latent AI, Inc. is a spinout from SRI International, with technology originating from DARPA programs, dedicated to building solutions that enable the adaptive edge to transform AI processing. The Latent AI Efficient Inference Platform (LEIP™) brings AI to the edge by optimizing for compute, energy, and memory without requiring changes to existing AI/ML infrastructure and frameworks.
