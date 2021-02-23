PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LatentView Analytics, a trusted analytics partner to the world's most recognized brands, today announced that Annu Baral joined the firm as Vice President, Consulting Services.
Baral brings to LatentView 18 years of experience helping businesses map and implement data-driven analytics initiatives that drive revenue growth, increase productivity, and enhance customer experience. Her expertise spans strategy, business development, marketing, insights & analytics, and cross-selling.
"Annu has a strong track record of creating and delivering world-class customer management and go-to-market strategies for startups and Fortune 500 companies," said Rajan Sethuraman, CEO of LatentView Analytics. "We're fortunate to have her join in during this phase of growth to help scale our global consulting services and empower clients to achieve their analytics vision and maturity."
Baral's background spans the consulting, financial services, and media industries. She has worked with McKinsey & Company, Standard Chartered Bank, Wells Fargo NA, and Gannett. Her most recent role was working with an advanced analytics and data management startup helping expand its presence in the U.S. through account management and business development. She is based in the Washington D.C metro area.
"LatentView Analytics is an innovative firm with passionate clients who want to supercharge their digital analytics lifecycle and tackle tough process management challenges," said Baral. "As a consultant with advanced analytics and data management experience, I am drawn to companies and solutions that accelerate enterprise-wide digital transformation, and LatentView strives to set the standard for analytics advisory and assessment."
About LatentView Analytics
LatentView Analytics is a global digital analytics firm that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including more than two dozen Fortune 500 companies in the retail, CPG, financial, technology and healthcare sectors. LatentView Analytics has more than 600 employees in offices in Princeton, N.J., San Jose, Calif., London, Singapore and Chennai, India.
