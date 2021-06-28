PRINCETON, N.J., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LatentView Analytics, a trusted analytics partner to the world's most recognized brands, announced today that Krishna Abhinav joined as the Growth Leader for the firm's US-West Coast division. Abhinav's history working with large West Coast-based companies primes him to play a pivotal role in expanding LatentView's services with new and current clients.
Abhinav joins LatentView with more than 12 years of management experience in agile product development, business development, and marketing and data analytics. In collaboration with the world's largest footwear brand, Nike, he transformed processes in digital marketing, supply-chain optimization, and customer satisfaction.
"Krishna's breadth of knowledge in large-scale product management and high-level client services will allow us to expand our analytics consulting and offerings with confidence," said Shalabh, Chief Growth Officer, LatentView Analytics. "In his new role, Krishna will build on LatentView's track record of helping Fortune 500 companies adopt data-driven cultures and leverage analytics to drive growth."
Abhinav has deep experience strengthening business processes in the Marketing, Supply Chain, and Retail industries. Most recently, Abhinav worked for Mu Sigma as a Product Management Consultant, where he advised C-suite leaders at Medtronic and Nike, leading hundreds of millions of dollars in reduced costs and increased revenue.
"As a consulting professional with proven success in product management and digital marketing, I understand that our clients are looking for more than just an execution partner for software solutions – they want strategic thinkers and advisors," said Abhinav. "I look forward to utilizing LatentView's comprehensive services to accelerate growth for our clients and us as a global digital analytics firm."
Abhinav received an MBA from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.
For more information about how your businesses can excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics, visit http://www.latentview.com.
About LatentView Analytics
LatentView Analytics is a global digital analytics firm that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including more than two dozen Fortune 500 companies in the retail, CPG, financial, technology and healthcare sectors. LatentView Analytics has more than 600 employees in offices in Princeton, N.J., San Jose, Calif., London, Singapore and Chennai, India. For more information, please visit https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Peter Moran, Indicate Media, 347-880-2895, peter@indicatemedia.com
SOURCE LatentView Analytics