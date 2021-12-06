PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LatentView Analytics, a trusted analytics partner to the world's most recognized brands, today announced the launch of 'Foresight' a quarterly webinar series hosted by Parijat Banerjee, LatentView's Global Business Head. The CxO fireside chat was created as a platform to share insights and foster discussion amongst leaders across verticals about the innovation and challenges we're facing in this connected eco-system with data at its center.
Together with guests from some of the world's largest organizations, Parijat will explore the race towards digital transformation and convergence of technology across sectors. Each episode will aim to uncover how business leaders are tackling the challenges and seizing the opportunities ahead and will cover topics such as data trustworthiness, harnessing the power of analytics, and weaving data-DNA into the rapidly expanding experience economy.
LatentView kicked off the series with an episode that features Kurt Engleman, Finance Chief Risk Officer at Capital One. Engleman discusses how Capital One, known for its early adoption of data and analytics-driven decision making, is capitalizing on digital innovation. "We've seen financial services companies make significant investments in the digital space," said Engleman. "We are in a new chapter in banking technology, but tech has always been at the forefront of banking innovation."
These events are just the right size to facilitate open discussions that ensure all participants leave feeling more prepared for the digital future. To save a spot and receive reminders for these monthly sessions, interested attendees can register here.
"We want our attendees to leave each session more prepared to lead their organizations armed with some of the best practices related to analytics and business strategy," said Banerjee. "Data and tech are central to the current wave of innovation happening and our lineup of featured guests will share some of the critical decisions they have made that have contributed to their organizations success."
About LatentView Analytics
LatentView Analytics is a global digital analytics firm that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including more than two dozen Fortune 500 companies in the retail, CPG, financial, technology, and healthcare sectors. LatentView Analytics has more than 600 employees in offices in Princeton, N.J., San Jose, Calif., London, Singapore, and Chennai, India. For more information, please visit https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Peter Moran, Indicate Media, 347-880-2895, peter@indicatemedia.com
SOURCE LatentView Analytics