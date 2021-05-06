BOSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com developer's are now offering ezAccounting business software to include customizable check layout features in the setup section of the business software. These features in the latest version allow business owners to customize specific items with fonts and colors. EzAccounting also includes improved check printing features - customize check layout and blank stock printing. See instructions below
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-setup-Check-Form-format.asp
"Latest ezAccounting software gives customizable check layout features for small to midsize business owners," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
ezAccounting software is designed to help small to midsize companies streamline business finances. This is a stand alone software application therefore it does not require the internet to be utilized. The software's graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up the company, adding customers, processing orders, accepting payments and handling employee payroll tasks. Potential customers can download and try this software with no obligation or cost at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp.
- Feature list includes but is not limited to the following:
- Generates invoices, receipts, purchase orders
- Tracks income and expenses
- Generates estimates, invoices and receipts
- Prints checks and tracks transactions
- Manages purchase orders and bill paying
- Processes payroll checks for employees as well as miscellaneous vendor checks
- Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Please note: preprinted copy A forms required for W2 and W3 printing).
- Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports
- Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine
- Network version available (additional cost)
- Check validation not required
Priced at $159 for a single user version, ezAccounting software is also available in network version for multiple locations (additional cost for network version). Customers are invited to start the no obligation 30-day test drive at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com