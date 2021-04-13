SAVANNAH, Ga., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Latest 2021 ezPaycheck software from Halfpricesoft.com supports mid-year payroll processing for contractors and hourly employees with differential rates, inexpensively. Customer's new to business ownership or just new to paycheck processing will find this innovative payroll software as a simple solution to paying staff in house. See instructions below on how to handle both employee and contractors:
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/business-blog/post/2012/04/18/How-to-Handle-Payroll-Tasks-for-Both-W2-Employee-and-1099-Contractors.aspx
"New ezPaycheck payroll software for small businesses is available with differential pay options for customers who pay contractors or hourly employees. " "said Dr. Ge, the Founder of halfpricesoft.com.
Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's unique features, including the intuitive graphical interface.
Small Businesses are always looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting. Customers can try out this new ezPaycheck payroll solution for either MAC or Windows for 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp with no obligation or risk.
The main features include:
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees and contractors
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
- Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)
ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version, separately.
Priced at $109 per calendar year for a single user version, (network version available for additional cost) ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
