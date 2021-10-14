BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced the release of its newest research, titled "EMA Radar™ for Workload Automation: Q4 2021." Created to assist IT organizations that are procuring workload automation (WLA) solutions, EMA identifies the leading vendors in this space based on key criteria defined by EMA President and COO, Dan Twing.
Since the first EMA Radar Report on Workload Automation was released in 2010, workload automation software has become more important to the future of digital transformation and automation. This trend is becoming more broadly accepted as a key part of the future of IT management. The four biggest trends affecting WLA are:
1. All in on cloud for traditional production work: Over the past five years, there has been a slowly increasing drive to move traditional production work to the cloud, not so much en masse, but strategically, as redesign or other major physical or technical moves warranted moving certain compute work to the cloud.
2. Containers go mainstream: Hand in hand with going to the cloud is going to the cloud in the form of containerized applications. Many WLA software vendors have created a containerized version of their core software and agent software, and integrated the management tools for container management so they are fully capable of scheduling, monitoring, and managing containerized workloads.
3. Integration with anything and everything: One of the biggest areas of new capabilities across many of the products is integration with other applications and systems. This includes many new connectors officially created and supported by the vendors, enhanced API capabilities for full console features, self-service forms of defining connectors, and communities for users to share their creations with others.
4. SaaS WLA options abound: With enterprise organizations moving more traditional IT work to the cloud, it should be no surprise that WLA tools are moving to the cloud as well. Twelve of the eighteen vendors in this report have SaaS options, are close to announcing SaaS, or have done much of the work to web-enable the entire application, but are waiting for more client demand before launching SaaS.
Based on these trends, EMA made changes to the WLA Radar evaluation model and weighting of capabilities to effectively measure vendors that support the important legacy capabilities of WLA, as well as moving their products and this market toward the future of broader automation.
The other criteria used to rank solutions for this report are:
- Functionality
- Architecture and integration
- Deployment and administration
- Cost
- Vendor strength
"The workload automaton market is heating up as it adapts to support modern architectures, support a very broad mix of IT and business users beyond traditional operations, and orchestrate automation across the enterprise," said Twing. "Consolidation and new investment continue as the importance of this category of software continues to rise."
The workload automation market continues its rebirth from a 40-year-old batch reporting job scheduler to a broad automation orchestrator. In 2019, EMA said, "Workload automation is morphing into much broader enterprise automation orchestration, and may eventually play a large role in bringing autonomic capabilities to IT management and business process orchestration." While this transformation is far from complete, significant progress in this direction is happening and will continue.
As more and varied users within the enterprise benefit from the capabilities of WLA software, WLA tools are morphing into a core part of the fabric of enterprise IT beyond traditional job scheduling. This expanding role for WLA means a significant increase in the importance of these tools to enterprise IT. That increase in importance will result in increased use and increased revenues for the vendors in this market. The attractiveness of the growth in this space will surely bring more investment and more consolidation in the coming years.
A detailed, comparative study of solutions from the following vendors is provided in the report:
1. Activeeon
2. Arcana
3. Arvato Systems
4. ASCI
5. ASG
6. BMC
7. Broadcom
8. Flux
9. HCL
10. HelpSystems
11. Hitachi, Ltd
12. IBM
13. InfiniteDATA
14. Redwood Software
15. SMA Software
16. Stonebranch
17. Tidal Software
18. Vinzant Software
A detailed analysis of the research findings is available in the report, "EMA Radar™ for Workload Automation: Q4 2021."
About the EMA Radar Report
The EMA Radar Report delivers an in-depth analysis of industry-leading vendors and vendor products, including their overall market position in comparison with other vendors. This information is laid out in an easy-to-decipher, detailed Radar Chart, making it simple to see how vendors measure up in the market, as well as against other vendors. The EMA Radar Report also provides a detailed discussion of methodology and criteria, a high-level market segment overview, and a comprehensive analyst write-up on each vendor.
About EMA
Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading industry analyst firm that specializes in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help their clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services for enterprise line of business users, IT professionals, and IT vendors at http://www.enterprisemanagement.com.
Media Contact
Raleigh Gould, Enterprise Management Associates, 303-543-9500, rgould@enterprisemanagement.com
SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates