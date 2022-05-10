Latest 2021 ez1095 ACA software supports simple ACA correction form filing. Test drive the 30 day no cost or obligation trial at halfpricesoft.com.
NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Developers at Halfpricesoft.com have simplified the process of ACA corrections for business owners using the latest ez1095 software. With ez1095 software, consumers can import 1095/1094 data from previous XML efile documents, correct the errors and generate the new XML documents and submit corrections to the IRS.
If you just have a few ACA forms to correct, it may be easier to print the paper forms with the "Corrected" box checked and mail them to the IRS. If you need to efile for ACA form correction, please view the instructions below.
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/ACA-1095-software-faqs.asp#CORRECTION
"The latest 2021 version of ez1095 software will easily accommodate corrected 1095 forms, in-house." said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
The main features include but are not limited to :
- Correct ACA forms in-house, easily
- Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.
- PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies
- Efile version available at additional cost.
- Support unlimited companies.
- Support an unlimited number of recipients.
- Print an unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.
- Fast data import feature
- Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance
- Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns
- Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage
- Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return
ez1095 software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7, and other Windows systems. Designed with simplicity in mind, ez1095 software is easy to use and flexible. ez1095 software's graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up the company, adding employees, adding forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.
ez1095 software allows customers to import data quickly from external files and makes it easy to print ACA forms for recipients
Priced from just $195 per installation to print and mail forms, ez1095 supports multiple company accounts on the same computer at no additional cost. Test Drive at
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.
