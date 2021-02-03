FT. WORTH, Texas, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business owners and tax professionals don't worry about tax season when utilizing the new 2020 version of ez1099 software. Halfpricesoft.com has improved the latest version of the 1099 preparing software to be a much simpler solution when printing multiple 1098 and 1099 forms, in-house.
"Tax preparers and accountants have a new and better way to print 1098 and 1099 forms, in-house when utilizing new 2020 ez1099." Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com says.
Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability.
Customers are invited to download and test the latest ez1099 at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp
ez1099 software also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G, 1099-OID, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s(5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096 1098-F form, and new 1099NEC form.
ez1099 is compatible with Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, 8, and MAC machines (Mac can run system only if installed with Bootcamp).
The features in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:
- ez1099 blank paper prints out recipient copies
- Print in bulk for faster processing
- Quick data importing feature
- Customers can save even more time by compiling and saving form data for later use and modification
- Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge
- Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features
- Can now process correction forms
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software,
accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software,
1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software.
Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small
business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
