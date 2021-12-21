SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com developers have recently received the IRS tax table changes and released ezAccounting 2022 business software for the upcoming year. ezAccounting will handle payroll and business task management for small to midsize businesses. ezAccounting supports both W2 and 1099 Staff with one software.
"ezAccounting software has just been released for payroll and business task processing for the upcoming 2022 year at the same low cost," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
ezAccounting software was created for small to midsize businesses to handle business finance tasks. The software leads customers step-by-step through setting up the company, adding customers, handling orders, accepting payments and handling employee payroll tasks. New customers can download and try this software with no obligation or cost at
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp.
ezAccounting is a low cost and high quality in-house accounting solution. Small businesses can easily track income and expenses, process payroll, print checks, generate reports and print tax forms. The main features include, but are not limited to the following:
- Generates invoices, receipts, purchase orders
- Tracks income and expenses
- Generates estimates, invoices and receipts
- Prints checks and tracks transactions
- Manages purchase orders and bill paying
- Processes payroll checks for employees
- Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Pre-printed Copy A Forms required for W2 and W3)
- Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports
- Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine
- Check verification not required for stand alone product
Priced at $159 per calendar year, (Limited time bundle 2021-2022 offer of $199.00 (regular $298 per installation)ezAccounting software is affordable for any business. Customers seeking a way to simplify business operations are welcome to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at:
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com